Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Better Buy: Manulife Stock or CIBC?

Better Buy: Manulife Stock or CIBC?

Both stocks are good for income, but Manulife stock appears to be a better buy with a lower valuation and higher earnings growth potential.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

A stock market correction has caused Manulife (TSX:MFC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) to sell off recently. They now offer similar dividend yields of north of 6%. Which is a better buy today? Let’s compare them.

Dividend

Manulife stock has maintained or increased its dividend since 2011. Its three-, five-, and 10-year dividend-growth rates of 9.7-10% were primarily supported by earnings growth. At writing, the life and health insurance stock offers a dividend yield of almost 6.1%. Its trailing 12-month payout ratio is sustainable at 40% of its net income available to shareholders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, or CIBC, has maintained or increased its dividend for at least 50 years. Its three-, five-, and 10-year dividend-growth rates were 5.2-6.1% with support from earnings growth. Its trailing-12-month payout ratio is 61% of its net income available to shareholders. It also has an outsized reserve of retained earnings of about $29.2 billion that could serve as a buffer for about 13 years of dividends.

Earnings and valuation

Over the past decade, Manulife increased its adjusted earnings per share by 10.7% per year. For some reason, though, since 2018, its valuation has been depressed — more so than its peer, Sun Life, which increased its adjusted earnings per share by about 8.3% per year in the past decade.

At about $24 per share at writing, Manulife stock trades at about 7.6 times its blended adjusted earnings with an expected earnings-per-share growth rate of about 7.4% per year over the next three to five years.

In comparison, at $66.40 per share at writing, Sun Life stock trades at about 10.6 times its blended adjusted earnings with an expected earnings-per-share growth rate of about 7.0% per year over the next three to five years. Indeed, the 12-month analyst consensus price target suggests Manulife trades at a bigger discount of 17% versus Sun Life’s discount of roughly 10%.

In the past 10 years, CIBC increased its adjusted earnings per share by 5.7%. At $55.25 per share at writing, the bank stock trades at about 7.9 times its blended adjusted earnings, a discount of close to 20% from its normal levels, as its earnings per share is expected to grow only about 2% per year over the next few years.

Price action

Both stocks of Manulife and CIBC have trended downwards recently. Manulife stock is about 11% below its 52-week high of about $27 per share, while the big bank stock has declined a whopping 29% from its 2022 high.

Investor takeaway

Manulife enjoys an S&P credit rating of A, while CIBC enjoys an S&P credit rating of A+. Since in the near term, they may continue to be weighed down, investors should focus on the nice dividend income they produce and have a long-term investment horizon of at least five years.

Between the two, it appears Manulife is a better bargain today, as it trades at a lower multiple and offers higher earnings growth potential, which could also lead to higher dividend growth over the next few years. That said, CIBC does offer a slightly higher dividend yield and a longer and stronger dividend track record. So, income-focused investors can consider picking up shares of both at current levels and on any further weakness.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Financial Freedom: Maximize CPP Returns and Generate Steady TFSA Income

| Puja Tayal

Financial freedom comes from not just being wealthy but staying wealthy. And for that, you need to diversify your income…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Dividend Deals With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

This 12% Dividend Stock Is a Steal Right Now!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX.NWH.UN) is a super dividend stock that offers a mega yield and looks dirt cheap right now.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International a Buy After its Recent Earnings?

| Aditya Raghunath

QSR stock has generated market-thumping gains since its IPO in late 2014. It continues to trade at a fair valuation…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some high-yield dividend stocks to provide a growing passive income? Here are two options you cannot ignore.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

5 Top TSX Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy This Summer

| Sneha Nahata

Earn higher dividend income with each passing year through these top five TSX stocks.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Invest for the Long Haul: TFSA Stocks for a Blissful Retirement

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks have well-established businesses and plenty of long-term potential, making them perfect investments for your TFSA.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Couche-Tard Stock or Empire Company?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here I compare two TSX retail giants, Alimentation Couche-Tard and Empire Co, to see which is a better buy in…

Read more »