Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 28

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 28

Fed chair Jerome Powell’s remarks and the U.S. crude oil stockpiles data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities showcased strength for the second session in a row as cooler-than-expected domestic inflation data and a strong U.S. consumer confidence report pleased investors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 146 points, or 0.7%, on Tuesday to settle at 19,733.

Despite weakness in energy stocks due to an intraday drop in oil and gas prices, most other TSX sectors, primarily consumer cyclicals, industrials, and real estate, posted healthy gains yesterday.

According to Statistics Canada, despite a big jump in mortgage interest cost, the consumer price index (CPI) witnessed a 3.4% YoY (year-over-year) increase in May 2023 due mainly to easing gasoline prices. With this, Canada’s CPI posted its smallest gain since June 2021. To add optimism, the U.S. consumer confidence index stood at 109.7 in June, its highest level since January 2022.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

TFI International, Lightspeed Commerce, BlackBerry, and Nuvei were the top-performing TSX stocks in the last session, as they inched up by more than 5% each.

On the flip side, Spartan Delta and Eldorado Gold fell 3.1% each, making them the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) advanced by roughly 1% on June 27 to $65.35 per share before its latest quarterly financial results came out after the market closing bell. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023 (ended in April), the Laval-headquartered convenience store company’s sales fell slightly by 1% YoY to US$16.26 billion but exceeded analysts’ expectations of US$15.93 billion.

Furthermore, Couche-Tard’s adjusted quarterly earnings jumped 29.1% YoY to US$0.71 per share, crushing Street’s estimate of US$0.49 per share by a big margin. Year to date, ATD stock is now up 9.8%, and its upbeat fourth-quarter results could potentially help it climb higher in the near term.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, TC Energy, Suncor Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources were the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

This week’s TSX rally might take a breather, as metals prices were trading on a weak note early Wednesday morning, which could pressure mining stocks at the open today. While no major domestic economic releases are due, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s remarks during the European Central Bank Forum and the U.S. crude oil stockpiles data will remain on Canadian investors’ radar this morning.

On the corporate events side, the Waterloo-headquartered software firm BlackBerry is expected to announce its latest quarterly results after the market closing bell on June 28.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Coworkers standing near a wall
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Ditch Investing News for the Summer by Buying This Stable Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop stressing this summer and leave investing to this one stable stock that will keep your cash safe, while also…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

Despite Mutiny in Russia, Markets Remain Muted: Here’s Why

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A failed march on Russia didn't seem to affect markets over the weekend, with many investors left scratching their heads.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some high-yield dividend stocks to provide a growing passive income? Here are two options you cannot ignore.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides domestic monthly GDP and consumer inflation reports, the U.S. quarterly GDP and consumer confidence data will remain on TSX…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued Stocks That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Each of these undervalued stocks offer investors a strong place to jump in on a quick downturn that won't last…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Unleash Your Investing Power: Why the S&P 500 Is the Ultimate Growth Engine for Canadians

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 Index remains a stalwart choice for investors that is still hard to beat. Here's why.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

How to 10X Your TFSA Wealth

| Robin Brown

If you want to 10X your TFSA, you need to find great stocks and stick with them for the long…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Stocks for Beginners

Wall Street: Your Ticket to International Diversification for Canadian Portfolios

| Tony Dong

Here's an easy way to get access to a highly diversified portfolio of U.S. stocks.

Read more »