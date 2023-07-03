Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Adapting to Higher Rates: 2 TSX Stocks That Can Weather the Storm

Adapting to Higher Rates: 2 TSX Stocks That Can Weather the Storm

These two defensive dividend stocks are faring well alongside higher interest rates. And they will continue to do well in the long run.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Higher interest rates have generally increased the cost of capital, thereby reducing the growth outlook of many companies. Simultaneously, certain stocks have been depressed, providing a potential opportunity to buy on weakness to invest for the long term. Here are a couple of dividend stocks that look interesting with underlying businesses that appear to be adapting well to higher interest rates.

RBC stock is defensive against higher rates

The Bank of Canada raised the policy interest rate through 2022. Since last year, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock has held up better than its big Canadian bank peers. This suggests it has been adapting to higher rates better.

Below is a graph comparing the price action of RBC stock to the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF since the beginning of 2022. The ZEB exchange-traded fund (ETF) maintains a roughly equal-weight holding of the Big Six Canadian bank stocks. Currently, RBC is its smallest holding at a weight of about 16%.

RY Chart

RY and ZEB data by YCharts

One reason for the bank stock’s resilience and defence is its diversified business. Its operations are diversified, in terms of revenue generated in fiscal 2022, as follows: personal and commercial banking (40%), wealth management (30%), capital markets (18%), insurance (7%), and investor and treasury services (4%).

At $126.52 per share at writing, RBC stock is fairly valued at about 11.3 times earnings. It offers a decent dividend yield of almost 4.3%. Its dividend is sustainable, and investors can expect dividend increases in the long run. Though, in recessions, the regulator may request the bank and its peers halt dividend increases, which has occurred in the past.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if WELL Health made the list!

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners fares well in a higher-rate market

Utilities are innately debt-heavy businesses. Similar to Royal Bank, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) stock has held up better than its peers in a period of higher interest rates. Below is a chart comparing the price action of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. stock to the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF since the start of 2022. The XUT ETF consists of 10 utilities. Currently, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is its second-largest holding, weighing roughly 17.2% of the fund.

BIP.UN Chart

BIP.UN and XUT data by YCharts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a very well run utility that is comprised of a diversified portfolio of long-life, quality infrastructure assets around the world. It owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data assets. Its assets are primarily funded by non-recourse debt. So, in the worst-case scenario, if an asset turns out to be bad, it can be handed over to the creditor, while the rest of the portfolio will stay intact.

The utility is a steady-eddie business. With a combined strategy of acquiring quality assets on a value basis, enhancing assets through operational expertise, and selling mature assets to reinvest, management targets funds-from-operations-per-unit (FFOPU) growth of north of 10% per year, which would drive cash distribution growth of 5-9%. BIP also maintains a sustainable FFO payout ratio of 60-70%.

At $48.42 per unit at writing, BIP offers a cash distribution yield of about 4.2%. The stock also trades at a discount of about 14%. So, interested investors could pick up some units.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $403 per Month in Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Bulid a healthy dividend income stream with these high-yielding top stocks for passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why value investors can consider buying shares of cheap TSX stocks such as Stella-Jones in July 2023.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Sun Life Stock in 2010, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Kay Ng

Sun Life stock is a buy for long-term accounts, especially during market corrections. You can even turn on the dividend…

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in CNR Stock in 2003, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway has crushed market returns in the last 10 years. Is CNR stock still a buy in 2023?

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and healthy dividend yields, these three Canadian Dividend Aristocrats could boost your…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Buy 568 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $210 Per Month in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

If you haven’t yet started building multiple sources of income, it’s a good time to start with this dividend stock,…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Retirement Game Plan: Optimizing CPP Benefits and TFSA Returns for Financial Freedom

| Kay Ng

Your retirement income should come from multiple sources, including CPP benefits, your TFSA, and your RRSP.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $600 Every Month?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who are swamped by expenses can make $600 every month with dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE).

Read more »