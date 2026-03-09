Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.8% Yield With Constant Paycheques

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.8% Yield With Constant Paycheques

Maximize your financial growth with a TFSA. Explore strategies to use your TFSA for tax-free withdrawals.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Utilizing a TFSA to invest in high-yield, stable dividend stocks like SmartCentres REIT can provide tax-free passive income, with the REIT offering a resilient 6.8% yield supported by long-term tenant Walmart and diversified property development.
  • SmartCentres' strategic expansion into mixed-use properties enhances potential rental income, while investing dividends to buy more units can harness the power of compounding, making it a long-term growth investment ideal for TFSAs.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than SmartCentres REIT.

Most Canadians use a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to park their funds for use in the immediate future. The main reason is that they don’t understand how to efficiently use this account. Hence, you see average TFSA withdrawals and contributions move hand in hand. That is like exchanging Bitcoin for a slice of pizza. You get the point!

TFSA has immense potential to unlock tax-free income. Imagine getting constant paycheques for which you don’t have to pay tax to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Just as you built your way up the career ladder, you have to build your portfolio for a tax-free passive-income pool. And perfect TFSA stocks for this are high-yield TSX stocks, which are also stable dividend payers.

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

The appeal of SmartCentres REIT for your TFSA

The TFSA allows you to invest in TSX stocks and grow and withdraw money tax-free. It means you need not worry about dividend tax, capital gain tax, or reducing your income-linked government pension, like the Old Age Security (OAS) pension. A perfect stable dividend payer is SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN).

With a 6.8% yield, SmartCentres REIT stands out in the current market environment. High yield is often associated with high risk, but SmartCentres has a wild card up its sleeve, which gives it an edge over other REITs. Walmart is its key tenant occupying 23% of its leasable area. The world’s biggest grocer is a recession-proof tenant. It’s not just a risk mitigator but also an anchor that attracts other retailers to open stores nearby.

SmartCentres REIT’s partnership with Walmart dates back to 1999. This very factor has helped the REIT earn regular recurring income and pay stable monthly dividends for 21 years without any dividend cuts. It is among the few REITs that sustained the pandemic and housing crisis without a dividend cut.

To gain financial insights like this and stay ahead in your investment strategy, subscribing to The Motley Fool’s newsletter could be your next step. It offers expert advice, helping you transform your savings into a tax-free income stream.

Why is SmartCentres REIT one of the best high-yield TSX stocks to buy now?

SmartCentres diversified into mixed-use properties with a $15 billion transformation plan in 2020, which centred on converting shopping centers into City centers. SmartCentres is intensifying the value of land where its retail stores are built and looking for more ways to earn revenue from underutilized spaces.

It is looking to earn recurring rental income from shopping centres, offices, apartments, parking spaces, and self-storage. Moreover, it is selling condos and townhouses to recover and repay the debt used for developing these spaces. It is also offering value-added services such as electric vehicle charging, digital signage, and logistics space to earn more from the same land parcel.

The REIT has 14% of its total assets under development. This presents both risk and opportunity. For instance, the pandemic and interest rate hikes forced the REIT to slow the development. However, these are short-term risks that the REIT managed with financial discipline, although that inflated its dividend-payout ratio to almost 100%.

But the REIT made a strong comeback in the second half of 2025 as the Canadian government boosted housing development projects. The next five years could see growth as more development projects come online and unlock rental income for SmartCentres REIT.

Investing in SmartCentres REIT: A strategy for growth

SmartCentres REIT is a stock to buy and hold for the long term. You could invest in it throughout the year, accumulating income-generating units. At $1.85 annual dividend per share, you will need 1,000 units to earn $1,800 in annual dividend income. Instead of investing only your TFSA contributions, you can divert the dividend payout to buy more units. The compounding effect can convert this into a sizeable income in 10 years.

Investing is not a one-time event but a habit. Staying updated on investing trends can help you nurture this habit.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Nurse uses stethoscope to listen to a girl's heartbeat
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid fundamentals, stronger balance sheets, and healthy growth prospects, these two REITs would be excellent additions to your…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $56.50 in Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian dividend stock has a proven history of paying a consistent monthly dividend distribution and offers a high and…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Could This $20 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Propel is a TSX dividend stock that offers significant upside potential in March 2026.

Read more »

upside down girl playing on swing over the sea,
Dividend Stocks

Feeling Uneasy About Markets? These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Built for Times Like These

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In choppy markets, dividends can steady your nerves by turning volatility into cash you can reinvest.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Got $21,000 Just Sitting in a TFSA? This Dividend Stock Is Worth a Look

| Demetris Afxentiou

Got $21,000 sitting in a TFSA? Here’s why this top-rated dividend stock is an ideal pick for stable, growing, tax‑free…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

A Year Later: Would I Still Buy Intact Financial for Its Dividend?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Intact Financial isn’t chasing a huge yield, but its latest results show a dividend that’s built to keep growing.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer high and sustainable yields and monthly payouts, making them attractive investment for lifelong income.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Every Long-Term Canadian Investor Should Consider

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX names mix precious-metals upside, rent-backed income, and insurance-driven compounding for a decade-long “buy and hold” approach.

Read more »