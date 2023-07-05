Home » Investing » Breaking Barriers: Canadian Women-Led Stocks That Inspire

Breaking Barriers: Canadian Women-Led Stocks That Inspire

Women-led stocks like the Canadian National Railway outperform the market.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Did you know that companies with women CEOs tend to outperform their peers?

It’s not common knowledge, but it’s true.

According to Gitnux, companies with women CEOs have a 74% return on assets, higher than the 69% achieved by male-led companies. Other studies have found that companies with women in leadership positions have better overall profitability than those without women in leadership positions.

Some people imagine that business is all about being as “macho” as possible, but the data tells a different story. With that in mind, here are three Canadian women-led companies whose shares are outperforming the market.

Canadian National Railway

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a Canadian railroad company run by CEO Tracy Robinson. Robinson spent the majority of her career at the Canadian Pacific Railway. She transferred to CN Railway when former CEO J.J. Ruest stepped down.

CN Railway stock has outperformed the TSX Index over the last five years. In that time, CNR stock has risen 49%, while the index has risen only 23%.

What explains CNR’s outperformance?

For one thing, the company has an economic moat, with only one major competitor in Canada (Canadian Pacific), and only a small handful in the United States. For another thing, it’s very profitable, with a 30% profit margin and 38% earnings growth. Finally, it pays a dividend, which helps compound investors’ returns even further than what’s realized through gains in the stock price. It all adds up to a very compelling package.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a Canadian utility run by Nancy Southern. Southern has been on CU’s board of directors since 1989, and has been CEO since 2003. Since the lows in 2003, Canadian Utilities stock has risen 147%. It has also paid a very high dividend the entire time. Factoring in both dividends and capital gains, CU stock has outperformed the TSX Index over the last 20 years.

What makes CU such a stable and dependable company?

For one thing, it’s a utility, and like most utilities, it has a very stable revenue stream. Utilities lock in recurring revenue as part of packages tied to peoples’ homes. As a result, their revenue keeps coming in even during recessions.

For another thing, CU is well run. It has a competent CEO who re-invests in the business and has grown it over the years. Overall, Canadian utilities is in good hands.

ATCO

ATCO Group (TSX:ACO) is a diversified holding company with assets in utilities and construction. This company is also run by Nancy Southern; it is a part owner of Canadian utilities.

ATCO owns a number of different assets; broadly speaking they fall under the “infrastructure” umbrella. They include structures, natural gas, hydrogen, retail energy and electricity.

ATCO is a pretty successful company. It has an 8% net margin, a 14.4% 10-year earnings growth rate, and a long-term trend of growth in book value. Overall, it’s a well-managed company that has rewarded shareholders well over the years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ESG Stocks for Ethical Investors

| Adam Othman

Like spending, ethical investing is a facet of "voting with your money," ethical investors wish to divert their capital to…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Dazzlers: 2 Canadian Stocks That Outperform the Market and Pay You Cash

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Who says dividend stocks can’t also drive growth? Here are two high-yield dividend stocks with long-term, marketing-beating growth potential.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Invest Today, Retire Tomorrow: TFSA Stocks You Can’t Ignore

| Kay Ng

Taking a long-term TFSA position in these two top dividend stocks could substantially increase your nest egg for retirement!

Read more »

A patient takes medicine out of a daily pill box.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Bargain Stock I’m Adding to My Basket

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX healthcare stock with visible high growth potential but trading at a deep discount is a screaming buy this…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Banking on Canada’s Economy? These Blue-Chip Stocks Are Where It’s At

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two blue-chip stocks that help drive and facilitate economic growth are solid investment choices for long-term investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of Up to 13.1%

| Adam Othman

Invest in these three TSX publicly traded companies to gain exposure to royalty stocks offering high-yielding dividends.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend All-Stars I’d Buy Over “Buzzy” Growth Stocks Any Day

| Adam Othman

Investing in safe and trusted dividend stocks to generate a predictable income might better use your investment capital than betting…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $2,500 in Fortis Stock in 2006, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has long been a strong player among dividend stocks, but how much could a $2,500 really get…

Read more »