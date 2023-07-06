Home » Investing » Dividend Delights: Canadian Stocks That Keep Paying, Even in Uncertain Times

Dividend Delights: Canadian Stocks That Keep Paying, Even in Uncertain Times

These top TSX dividend stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees targeting passive income in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and younger investors using their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) to build wealth are searching for reliable TSX dividend stocks that pay growing distributions in all economic conditions.

Soaring interest rates designed to slow the economy and lower inflation could trigger a recession in the next 12-18 months. As such, it makes sense to put new money to work in top dividend-growth stocks.

A number of great Canadian dividend payers now trade at discounted prices.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) gets most of its revenue from mobile and internet service subscriptions. These are needed by businesses and residential customers, regardless of the state of the economy, so the core revenue stream should hold up well during an economic downturn.

Telus completed its copper-to-fibre capital program last year and is now focused on building out its 5G network. Total capital outlays will be about $1 billion less in 2023 than in 2022. This means more cash flow should be available for dividend increases and share buybacks. Telus typically increases its dividend by 7-10% per year.

Telus stock trades below $26 at the time of writing compared to more than $34 at the high last year. Investors can now get a 5.6% dividend yield.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) increased its dividend in each of the past 49 years, and management intends to boost the distribution by at least 4% annually through 2027.

Fortis operates power generation, electricity transmission, and natural gas-distribution utilities in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It is important to note that 99% of the $65 billion asset base generates rate-regulated revenue that tends to be predictable and reliable.

Fortis is working on a $22.3 billion capital program that will increase the rate base by an annual rate of about 6% over five years. The resulting increase in cash flow should support the targeted dividend hikes.

Fortis trades for close to $57 at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $65 at one point last year. Investors who buy now can get a 4% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top Canadian dividend stocks to own during a recession

Telus and Fortis pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed TFSA or RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP 101: Top Dividend Stocks to Help Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Waste Connections Stock is as Recession-Proof as You Can Get

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Waste Connections Inc. is a top TSX defensive stock that Canadians can trust as some recession signs continue to flash…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

| Kay Ng

The calculation for the amount you need to invest to live only off dividend income is simple. It's another story…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 12% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock offers more than 12% yield, helping you earn a passive income of $100/month with a $9.65K investment.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 13.5%

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding high dividend TSX stocks in your TFSA can help you earn a predictable stream of recurring income in 2023.

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Own When the Market Gets Choppy

| Joey Frenette

Fortis stock and another defensive dividend play that could come in handy when the market gets choppier from here.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

A TikToker’s Side Hustle Has Gone Viral: Here’s How She Could Get Rich From It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TikToker is confident she can pull off this ultimate side hustle, but take it a step further and invest…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next For Brookfield Asset Management Stock?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Asset Management stock is down over the last 12 months. Can it turn things around?

Read more »