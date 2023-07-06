Home » Investing » Safe Stocks to Own When the Market Gets Choppy

Safe Stocks to Own When the Market Gets Choppy

Fortis stock and another defensive dividend play that could come in handy when the market gets choppier from here.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Financial technology concept.

Image source: Getty Images

We’ve heard a bit of chatter about a market correction from various pundits. Indeed, investors don’t need to react to such dire forecasts. Any time a market rally goes strong for a good period of time, there’s always bound to be calls for a bit of a dip. Indeed, it’s only healthy for a bullish stock market rally to have a few pitstops.

Even without a 10% fall from peak to trough (that’s the definition of a correction), I think investors should be ready to buy if any miniature dips in the road occur. Think a drop of 5-9%. Further, not all stocks contribute to a market sell-off evenly. We found that out last year, as tech fumbled the ball.

Market correction calls should not be taken as gospel. Oftentimes, such calls are proven completely wrong, even ill-timed. Occasionally, one will look right, and the caller will look like a genius. In any case, timing markets is a waste of time, as too is subscribing to any one strategist’s opinion, especially if it’s nearsighted in nature!

Over the near term, markets will always be unpredictable. Don’t try to predict it. Instead, focus on individual businesses and be ready to buy if the opportunity presents itself.

In this piece, we’ll look at two stocks to buy to weather market choppiness as it happens.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a utility stock that’s fresh off a correction of its own. Though shares have steadily climbed in recent sessions, I still view a lot of value to be had in a rather low-risk name that could inch higher, even if the market rally goes nowhere from here.

The stock’s 0.2 beta implies shares are less likely to be rattled by broader market woes. After sinking lower since its May peak while the market rally picked up, I’d look to rotate into the value play here, perhaps in the place of a white-hot tech name that’s already rocketed double digits on a year-to-date basis.

I’m not a huge fan of taking profits in winners. However, if a valuation no longer makes sense, the prudent thing to do is to trim a bit. Fortis stock yields 4.02%. That’s a nice payout for any investor. At 19.2 times trailing price-to-earnings, count me as a fan of the risk/reward here and now.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is perhaps even stabler than Fortis. It’s a utility company that also sports a low beta and a nice dividend yield (3.2% at writing). Though the yield is lower, with a higher trailing price-to-earnings ratio, I do think the slight premium is warranted if safety is what you seek.

The company has a massive economic moat surrounding its cash flows. Recession or not, the stock has what it takes to hold steady in the face of turmoil.

Further, the last five years have been a relatively smooth ride upward! Despite its boring nature, the stock is up a whopping 88% over the past five years, even without dividends factored in. That’s impressive and goes to show that stable defensive dividend payers can help you build meaningful wealth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP 101: Top Dividend Stocks to Help Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Waste Connections Stock is as Recession-Proof as You Can Get

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Waste Connections Inc. is a top TSX defensive stock that Canadians can trust as some recession signs continue to flash…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

| Kay Ng

The calculation for the amount you need to invest to live only off dividend income is simple. It's another story…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 12% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock offers more than 12% yield, helping you earn a passive income of $100/month with a $9.65K investment.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 13.5%

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding high dividend TSX stocks in your TFSA can help you earn a predictable stream of recurring income in 2023.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

A TikToker’s Side Hustle Has Gone Viral: Here’s How She Could Get Rich From It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TikToker is confident she can pull off this ultimate side hustle, but take it a step further and invest…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next For Brookfield Asset Management Stock?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Asset Management stock is down over the last 12 months. Can it turn things around?

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Investors Should Consider Investing in U.S. Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

U.S. stocks have certainly not performed similarly to Canada this year, so exposure could definitely make a huge impact on…

Read more »