Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

TFSA users can earn $500 tax-free passive income every month over time by holding stocks with rock-steady dividend payments.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limits are the same for everyone, and the tax advantages apply to all users. However, investment income differs depending on utilization and the rate of return of assets held inside the account.

Aiming for $500 in passive income every month isn’t unrealistic, but it would take time to get there. If you’re purchasing a dividend stock, the investment amount must be $150,000, and the yield is 4.0%. Unfortunately, because of fixed contribution limits, you can’t make an upfront investment of $150,000 in a TFSA.

Maximum cumulative limit

Assuming you’re eligible to open a TFSA but have not done so, the maximum cumulative limit in 2023 is $88,000. At that amount and a 4% yield, the monthly income is $293.33 — still short of $500. However, a higher rate of return, or 6.81%, will produce monthly earnings of $500.13.

High-yield healthcare stock

Many TSX stocks, including Extendicare (TSX:EXE), pay higher-than-average dividends. At $7.14 per share, the yield is 6.82%. Given the stock price and yield, following the assumptions above, you should accumulate around 12,325 shares to produce $500.13 monthly.

If the investment vehicle is the TFSA, where overcontribution is not allowed, it will take around 13.5 years (consistent $6,500 contribution yearly) to accomplish the objective.

Extendicare is a reliable passive-income provider, as evidenced by its dividend track record. The $602.27 million company provides long-term-care (LTC) and home-healthcare services to seniors in Canada. It hasn’t missed paying monthly dividends since 2013. Performance-wise, the healthcare stock outperforms the broader market year to date at +12.83% versus +2.2%.

All aspects of Extendicare’s operations, including funding of LTC homes, are controlled by provincial legislation and regulations. According to Deloitte, many baby boomers in Canada turned 75 in 2021, and the aging population is pushing demand for LTC and home care. Extendicare is well positioned to meet the needs of seniors and prevent an elderly crisis.

Shorter time frame

A cheaper but lucrative investment option is Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV). At only $2.83 per share (-1.23% year to date), the dividend yield is a mouth-watering 8.51%.

For this high-yield stock, the investment amount ($70,505) and time frame (10.85%) to hit $500 tax-free passive income is lower and shorter. It follows the same assumption that you will contribute $6,500 to your TFSA every year.

The $404.35 million multi-royalty corporation owns the trademarks of Mr. Lube, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Sutton, and Stratus Building Solutions. It collects royalties from the six royalty partners. The rock-steady monthly dividend payouts since November 2014 should lend confidence to invest in the stock.

In the first quarter of 2023, adjusted revenue and royalty income rose 23.9% and 27.1% year over year to $13.62 million and $12.21 million. Its president and chief executive officer Sean Morrison said the adjusted revenue and distributable cash were Diversified’s best in a first quarter.

Salient feature

Canadian residents aged 18 or older should have a TFSA and take full advantage of the benefits, particularly the 100% tax-free money growth. Because of this salient feature, you can build wealth or generate the desired passive-income stream over time.

Since TFSA contribution amounts are indexed to inflation, the limit could increase due to higher adjustments. The limit rose to $6,500 in 2023 because of high inflation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

This 6.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This impressive stock offers a yield of more than 6%, pays cash every month, and has increased the dividend seven…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Retirees can earn over $1,000/month by investing in these three monthly-paying dividend stocks.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Smart Moves for Rising Rates: 3 Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These thress stocks can strengthen your portfolio because the companies can weather rising interest rates better than others.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Want $6,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $90,909 in These 3 High-Yield Stocks

| Andrew Button

With high-yield stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) you can get a lot of passive income.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Riches: Investing in the Canadian Oil Patch

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can accumulate riches in the Canadian oil patch by owning shares of the sector’s top dividend payers.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest for $2,000 in Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning $2,000 in monthly passive income is doable but you would need a considerable investment amount or longer investment horizon…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Massive Demand for Senior Housing

| Kay Ng

Senior housing demand seems to be poised to increase over the next decades, but this hasn't moved the related stocks…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Why These Dividend-Paying Stocks Are Must-Haves for Canadian Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian retirees can rely on these stocks to boost their income, regardless of where the market moves.

Read more »