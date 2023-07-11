Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Investing in quality growth stocks such as Snowflake and Docebo have the potential to deliver outsized gains to investors.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

There are several ways to gain exposure to the stock market. You can either passively invest in an index fund or pick individual stocks that have the potential to outpace the broader markets. Further, you can invest in dividend stocks, value stocks, or growth stocks.

While most of your equity portfolio should be geared toward index and mutual funds, you should allocate a small portion of your savings to buy quality growth stocks.

Typically, growth stocks can deliver outsized gains in a bull market and help you build wealth over time. Here are three such stocks to buy and hold for the next decade.

Snowflake stock

A data warehousing company, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is valued at a market cap of US$55 billion. Its enterprise-facing platform allows customers to easily integrate and analyze cloud data from multiple services, resulting in higher customer growth and retention rates.

Snowflake has successfully increased customer spending on its platform. Between fiscal 2021 and 2023 (ended in January), the number of customers spending at least US$1 million each year on Snowflake increased from 80 to 331. Moreover, 10 customers spend US$10 million on Snowflake each year, up from just one in fiscal 2022.

Snowflake expects its total addressable market to more than double to US$290 billion by 2027, providing it with enough room to expand its top line, given it is forecast to end fiscal 2024 with sales of US$2.76 billion.

Due to its high operating leverage, Snowflake is on track to increase adjusted earnings from US$0.25 per share in 2023 to US$0.96 per share in 2025.

Docebo stock

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) offers a cloud-based e-learning platform for enterprises. Companies around the world are looking to upskill their workforce, which leads to higher productivity. Docebo’s artificial intelligence-powered platform offers a wide range of training and development modules that are tailored to the requirements of each employee.

Similar to several other tech stocks, Docebo continues to reinvest in growth and spent 18% of sales in the first quarter on research and development. In comparison, its sales and marketing expenses accounted for 40% of revenue.

Docebo’s adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $0.28 per share in 2022 to $0.66 per share in 2024. Down 60% from all-time highs, DCBO stock is priced at a discount of 40% to consensus price target estimates.

Well Health stock

A company part of the health-tech space, Well Health (TSX:WELL) has already returned 4,200% to shareholders since its initial public offering in 2016. Despite its monstrous gains, WELL stock is trading 53% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy a quality stock at a discount.

In the first quarter of 2023, Well Health increased sales by 34% year over year to $169.4 million. Its organic growth accelerated to 21%, allowing the company to post record revenue for the 17th consecutive quarter.

Additionally, Well Health reported a free cash flow of $10.8 million and expects the top line to range between $690 million and $710 million in 2023.

Priced at 1.4 times forward sales, Well Health is among the cheapest growth stocks on the TSX. It trades at a discount of 90%, given consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

How Canadian Investors Can Benefit from U.S. Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider buying quality tech stocks in the U.S. such as Datadog to benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

AI Revolution: Canadian Investors Flock to Stocks Driving Innovation

| Vishesh Raisinghani

AI stocks like Docebo should be on your watch list.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Shopify Stock in 2015, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has delivered outsized gains to shareholders since its IPO in May 2015. But is the TSX tech stock…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

3 Emerging TSX Tech Stocks: Revolutionizing Industries

| Puja Tayal

Technology has disrupted industries and made their investors rich. Which emerging tech stocks have the potential to revolutionize industries?

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Looking North of SPY Stock: Why Canadian Investors Are Turning Home for Growth

| Jed Lloren

Canadian stocks are booming. Find out why Canadian investors are turning home for growth!

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

Investing in AI: 2 Stocks Set to Profit From the Power of Machine Learning

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian AI stocks you can buy in 2023 and hold for the next decade.

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy After Q4 Earnings?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry outpaced revenue and earnings estimates in fiscal Q1 of 2024. But is the tech stock a good buy today?

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Lightspeed Commerce?

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify and Lightspeed offer solid growth potential and are trading cheap on the valuation front.

Read more »