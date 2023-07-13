Home » Investing » Better Buy: Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Railway?

Better Buy: Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Railway?

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a great company, but could its closest competitor be even better?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) are two of Canada’s biggest transportation companies. Both are railroad companies with assets in trucking and other related transportation services. Both are economically indispensable components of North America’s supply chains. And both have been great investments for their shareholders, having appreciated more than the markets have over the last 10 years.

It’s quite likely that those who buy CNR or CP today will do well. The single most important factor in how successful a business will be is how much competition it faces, and CNR and CP are each other’s only real competitors. Probably buying both stocks and just sitting on them will prove to be a wise strategy. However, it is worth exploring which of the two is the better stock — as an intellectual exercise, if nothing else. Accordingly, I will spend the remainder of this article exploring CNR and CP side by side, so you can decide which is the better buy for you.

The case for CN Railway

The biggest advantage that CN Railway has over CP Railway is that its competitive position is somewhat more entrenched. It has a massive network of tracks that touches three coasts, an advantage that no other North American railroad has. For this reason, it is the go-to railroad for shipping goods to and from certain destinations (let’s say, British Columbia to New Orleans). Canadian Pacific Railway does not have quite the same indispensability.

Another thing that CN Railway has over CP Railway is a cheaper valuation. At today’s prices, CNR trades at 19.5 times earnings, 5.9 times sales, and 4.9 times book value. For its part, CP Railway trades at 26 times earnings, 10.6 times sales, and 2.6 times book value. CP has the lower book value multiple but is overall more expensive than CNR when we look at a number of different multiples and compare them side by side.

A final point that CNR has in its favour is “smart money” ownership. CN Rail is owned by the Gates family estate, “Cascade Investments,” managed by Michael Larson. This is one of the most sophisticated family offices in the world, with a sterling reputation. For its part, CP is backed by hedge fund legend Bill Ackman. I’ll call this factor a draw, with CNR and CP both having a lot of smart money support.

The case for Canadian Pacific Railway

The biggest advantage that the Canadian Pacific Railway has over CN Railway is growth. Over the last 10 years, CP has grown its revenue, earnings and free cash flow at the following CAGR rates:

  • Revenue: 4.7%
  • Earnings: 20%
  • Free cash flow: 39%

CNR, for its part, has grown at these CAGR rates:

  • Revenue: 5.8%
  • Earnings: 9.8%
  • Free cash flow: 11%

As you can see, CP’s growth has been much more rapid than CNR’s. However, past growth is not the same as future growth, and CNR is cheaper than CP today. On the whole, if I had to buy just one of these stocks today, I’d buy CNR due to the cheaper valuation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Risky Dividend Stocks to Avoid (and 2 Safe Ones)

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividends stock with too much debt leverage are vulnerable.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Retire on Your Own Terms

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Ultra-high yield TFSA stocks can help build long-term wealth and allow you to retire on your own terms.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for TFSA Passive Income: Telus Stock or TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Telus and TD look cheap right now for investors seeking reliable passive income.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: TELUS Stock or BCE Shares?

| Robin Brown

TELUS and BCE are two of the largest telecommunication Canadian stocks and major dividend payers. Which is a better buy…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks With +8% Yields to Beat Back the Latest Rate Hike

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks with high yields don't necessarily mean risky, especially in the case of these stocks that provide long-term growth…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Unveiling Canada’s Best-Kept Stock Secrets for Maximum Profits

| Andrew Button

Little known TSX stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard are among the best in the country.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA All-Stars Stocks: That Could Set You Up for a Luxurious Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top yield TFSA all-stars stocks can help future retirees build wealth in preparation for a fruitful retirement.

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Telecom Stocks Are Dialing Up Impressive Profits

| Adam Othman

To invest in the top telecom stocks, look closely at these two industry giants for your investment radar in July…

Read more »