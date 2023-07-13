Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » SPY Stock Moving Too Slowly? Add These Canadian High-Flyers

SPY Stock Moving Too Slowly? Add These Canadian High-Flyers

Canadian stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are flying high.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is one of the most popular stock investments in the world. An S&P 500 index fund, 82 million shares of it exchange hands every single day. The SPY is a pillar of the “passive index fund” investment strategy, and it has a legion of investors holding it for life.

If you’re looking to minimize the risk in your portfolio, you’d do well to hold a bit of SPY in it. The fund has an extremely low fee (0.04%), is highly liquid, and owns some of the best companies in the world.

With that said, there are limits to what can be achieved with index funds like SPY. Because they’re so diversified, they don’t deliver the kinds of explosive growth that individual stocks sometimes do. For the most part, investors in individual stocks don’t experience that kind of growth either. Some do, though, and it’s not wrong to take a shot at it with a small percentage of your portfolio. With that in mind, here are some Canadian high-flyers that have been performing better than SPY.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a Canadian gas station company. It is best known for operating the Circle K gas station chain, which it acquired from ConocoPhillips in the 2000s. Ever since acquiring Circle K, ATD has been expanding the franchise across Canada. Today, Circle K locations are common nationwide.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has outperformed SPY over the last decade. In that period, ATD is up 510%, and the SPY is up 253%. A pretty good showing from both, but ATD takes the cake. It shouldn’t be surprising that ATD went up a lot in the 2013-2023 period. The 2010s was the decade in which Alimentation Couche-Tard was expanding Circle K all over Canada. The growth in that period was very rapid, hence the market-beating return.

Can ATD keep it up?

Potentially, yes. Despite its aggressive growth strategy, Alimentation Couche-Tard has never borrowed excessive amounts of money to grow. Instead, it has re-invested large amounts of its earnings into growth. So, it has achieved growth without hurting its balance sheet. Today, it has a 0.47 debt-to-equity ratio, which implies that it is not very indebted relative to what it owns.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian software company that operates on a venture capital-like model. It buys up smaller software companies and then integrates them into its own business. Its deals are usually pretty small, being valued at $5 million to $10 million. Nevertheless, they have made a big difference to CSU’s overall results, as the stock has risen 14,190% since its initial public offering in 2006.

How is Constellation Software doing these days?

Pretty well, it would seem. In its most recent quarter, the company delivered the following:

  • $1.92 billion in revenue, up 34%
  • $94 million in net income, down 4%
  • $233 million in operating income, up 8.8%

The earnings release beat analyst expectations on revenue, although it missed on earnings. It was a mixed showing, but with a vast collection of profitable businesses, CSU should be able to perform adequately in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Risky Dividend Stocks to Avoid (and 2 Safe Ones)

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividends stock with too much debt leverage are vulnerable.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Retire on Your Own Terms

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Ultra-high yield TFSA stocks can help build long-term wealth and allow you to retire on your own terms.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for TFSA Passive Income: Telus Stock or TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Telus and TD look cheap right now for investors seeking reliable passive income.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Railway?

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a great company, but could its closest competitor be even better?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: TELUS Stock or BCE Shares?

| Robin Brown

TELUS and BCE are two of the largest telecommunication Canadian stocks and major dividend payers. Which is a better buy…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks With +8% Yields to Beat Back the Latest Rate Hike

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks with high yields don't necessarily mean risky, especially in the case of these stocks that provide long-term growth…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Unveiling Canada’s Best-Kept Stock Secrets for Maximum Profits

| Andrew Button

Little known TSX stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard are among the best in the country.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA All-Stars Stocks: That Could Set You Up for a Luxurious Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top yield TFSA all-stars stocks can help future retirees build wealth in preparation for a fruitful retirement.

Read more »