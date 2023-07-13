Home » Investing » Unveiling Canada’s Best-Kept Stock Secrets for Maximum Profits

Unveiling Canada’s Best-Kept Stock Secrets for Maximum Profits

Little known TSX stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard are among the best in the country.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

Investing in the stock market can be very rewarding. If you’d put $10,000 into an S&P 500 Index fund 30 years ago and held to today, you’d be sitting on $177,000! These kinds of results are possible investing just modest sums of money in low risk investments.

With individual stocks, the game is much riskier. It’s possible to lose money on an individual stock no matter how long a period of time you hold it for. Sometimes, companies go bankrupt and get delisted. Other times, they limp along as shrinking enterprises, delivering negative returns. In order to make money in individual stocks, you need to know what you’re doing.

Figuring out which stocks are worth holding for the long term is very challenging. Fortunately, you don’t have to figure it out for yourself. You can get an inkling as to which stocks are good by looking at what corporate insiders and top fund managers are holding. In this article, I will explore three of Canada’s “best kept secret” stocks for maximum profits, as judged by top investors around the world.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a Canadian gas station company owned primarily by Alain Bouchard’s family. Bouchard is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Canada, his continued ownership of Alimentation Couche-Tard is a major vote of confidence in the company.

Most investors aren’t aware of Alimentation Couche-Tard. It’s pretty well known in Quebec, but not elsewhere. That’s a shame because the company has delivered some of the best returns in Canadian equities over the last decade, a period in which it has risen 534%.

What’s ATD’s secret sauce?

A big part of it is that the company has grown primarily by re-investing earnings rather than borrowing money. Over the last decade, ATD has increased its number of stores by thousands, yet it still has a mere 0.47 debt-to-equity ratio. By prudently re-investing earnings, ATD has been able to achieve growth cheaply. Not every company can pull that off.

Canadian Pacific

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (TSX:CP) is a Canadian railroad company operating in both Canada and the United States. It has grown rapidly over the last decade, having grown its revenue by 4.7%, earnings by 20% and free cash flow by 39% – all of these figures on a compounded annual (CAGR) basis. Part of the reason why CP railway has grown so much is the fact that it has invested in expansion. The company bought out Kansas City railway just last year. It paid a steep price for the acquisition, but it did gain a new revenue stream that boosted its earnings.

CN Railway

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is another Canadian railroad company. Like CP Rail, it has outperformed the market over the last decade and delivered great returns to shareholders. Even though CNR is a blue chip stock, it isn’t that well known compared to Canada’s big banks and telcos.

Many smart people own CN Rail stock. The largest shareholder is The Gates Family’s Cascade Investments, which is managed by Michael Larson. Over the last decade, CNR has grown its earnings by about 11% per year. This year, the growth is even faster – earnings per share grew at 38% last quarter. Thanks to its strong competitive position (CP is its only major competitor), CNR has a lot of pricing power. This helps ensure good results over long periods of time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Risky Dividend Stocks to Avoid (and 2 Safe Ones)

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividends stock with too much debt leverage are vulnerable.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Retire on Your Own Terms

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Ultra-high yield TFSA stocks can help build long-term wealth and allow you to retire on your own terms.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for TFSA Passive Income: Telus Stock or TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Telus and TD look cheap right now for investors seeking reliable passive income.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Railway?

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a great company, but could its closest competitor be even better?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: TELUS Stock or BCE Shares?

| Robin Brown

TELUS and BCE are two of the largest telecommunication Canadian stocks and major dividend payers. Which is a better buy…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks With +8% Yields to Beat Back the Latest Rate Hike

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks with high yields don't necessarily mean risky, especially in the case of these stocks that provide long-term growth…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA All-Stars Stocks: That Could Set You Up for a Luxurious Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top yield TFSA all-stars stocks can help future retirees build wealth in preparation for a fruitful retirement.

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Telecom Stocks Are Dialing Up Impressive Profits

| Adam Othman

To invest in the top telecom stocks, look closely at these two industry giants for your investment radar in July…

Read more »