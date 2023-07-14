Home » Investing » Agnico Eagle Mines: A Safe Bet in a Wobbly Market?

Agnico Eagle Mines: A Safe Bet in a Wobbly Market?

Here’s why Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) could indeed be one of the safest bets in what could turn out to be a very wobbly market.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in gold has always been a favourite among many conservative investors, but what about gold mining stocks? How have they been performing in the market lately? Is it safe to invest in gold mining stocks in the current market scenario? 

Well, in 2023, the price of gold has been trading above US$1,800 and reached as high as US$1,959.40 in January. 

Gold is known to be a considerably safer investment option due to its low volatility. Also, now that investing in banking stocks is not a favourable option for many, most investors are exploring other value options in the safety bucket.

In today’s article, I’m going to look at one of the top gold mining stocks and my all-time favourite: Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM). 

Let’s dive in and find out if it would be the right choice in the current wobbly market. 

Reconsidering Agnico’s valuation

Agnico Eagle Mines’s market cap currently stands at approximately $24 billion at the time of writing. Investors have been eagerly waiting for the company’s first-quarter earnings report. 

Notably, the mining company provides a rather juicy dividend yield of 3.2% as well as a strong dividend payout ratio. Analysts predict the company’s earnings per share to come in around $2.23 for the financial year 2023 and $2.25 for the financial year 2025. 

Experts predict 7.10% growth in earnings this fiscal year, which is considerably higher than the previous year. Additionally, analysts at The Wall Street Journal expect the yearly revenue of this company to grow to $6.6 billion, which represents a 14.90% hike from last year’s financial report. 

Latest update on plans for Malartic mine

Agnico Eagle has recently updated its plans for the Canadian Malartic mine. The update has come in accordance with its transition from open pit to underground mining, named Odyssey, by 2028. 

The underground mining plan has been stretched to 2042 with an increase of about 23% in gold production. 

However, there are predictions of a few down years lasting up to 2027, resulting in lower production and higher costs. But, from 2028 onwards, their annual production is predicted to be above 500,000 ounces every year. 

Although there will be a considerable increase in production, there will still be an excess of mill capacity. Agnico plans to utilize this excess capacity with ore from other nearby deposits and deposits in general districts. 

Bottom line

Agnico Eagle has recently declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.40 per common share. The company has been declaring dividends since 1983, which builds the base for its reputation among investors. 

AEM currently trades at the $66 level, and investors with long-term solid investment objectives can consider investing in this stock. Also, some recent interest of shareholders, such as LGT Group Foundation raising its stake in the stock, speaks volumes. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Agnico Eagle Mines. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Franco-Nevada Stock: Why Gold Royalties Could Shine Bright in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada stock has returned over 1,300% to shareholders since its IPO in 2008. Is the gold mining stock a buy…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest short-term outlook report might keep TSX energy stocks volatile today.

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Canadian Mining Stock Is a Hidden Gem 

| Puja Tayal

Mining stocks can be a gem if the metals they mine are scarce and in demand. This one Canadian mining…

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Watch in July 2023

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two Canadian mining stocks to your self-directed portfolio amid rising inflation and global recession fears.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Several key economic releases from the U.S. market could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Stocks for Beginners

Why Gold Stocks Could Be Like Investing in Cryptocurrency, in a Bad Way

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold prices are going up, and the market is going down. But honestly, gold could be as volatile as cryptocurrency…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock and the Glitter of Safe Havens in Uncertain Times

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider investing in mining companies such as Barrick Gold in 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 29

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor the U.S. GDP and pending home sales numbers today.

Read more »