3 Top Basic Materials Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

These three Canadian stocks certainly have a strong future ahead, and now might be time to buy the dip.

As Canadian investors set their sights on the basic materials sector in 2025, three companies stand out. Those are Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B), Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV), and Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN). Each offers unique opportunities, reflecting their recent performances and future prospects. So, let’s take a look at why they might belong in your portfolio.

Teck stock

Teck Resources has been making headlines with its impressive fourth-quarter results. The Canadian stock reported a significant surge in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), rising to $0.45 from $0.04 in the same period last year. This boost is largely attributed to record copper production, with the Quebrada Blanca (QB) mine in Chile playing a pivotal role. In 2024, Teck achieved record copper output of 446,000 tonnes, a 50% increase from the previous year. Plus, it anticipates producing between 490,000 and 565,000 tonnes in 2025.

This strategic shift towards energy transition metals, particularly copper, aligns with global sustainability trends. By focusing on metals essential for renewable energy and electric vehicles, Teck is positioning itself to meet the growing demand in these sectors. The Canadian stock’s decision to divest its coal business for $9 billion underscores this commitment to a more sustainable and profitable future.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada offers a different investment approach, operating as a leading royalty and streaming company in the precious metals sector. This business model allows Franco-Nevada to earn revenue without the risks associated with mining operations. However, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Canadian company is projected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $0.92 and $1.33, according to analysts.

Despite this dip, Franco-Nevada’s long-term performance remains robust. Over the past decade, the Canadian stock delivered an annualized return of approximately 12%, effectively doubling investors’ money every six years. This consistent growth, coupled with a history of dividend increases, makes it an attractive option for conservative investors seeking exposure to precious metals.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining has also been active, recently agreeing to sell its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan mine in Sweden to Boliden for up to $1.5 billion. This strategic move allows Lundin to focus on its core assets and explore new opportunities.

The Canadian stock has experienced fluctuations, largely mirroring the volatility in copper prices. In mid-2024, Lundin’s stock saw a 10% decline, coinciding with a drop in copper prices due to economic slowdowns in major markets like China. However, such corrections can present buying opportunities for investors who believe in the long-term demand for copper, driven by its essential role in electrification and renewable energy projects.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, all three companies are strategically positioned to capitalize on global trends. Teck’s focus on copper aligns with the increasing demand for energy transition metals. Franco-Nevada’s low-risk, high-margin business model continues to provide stable returns, especially as gold prices remain strong. Lundin’s asset optimization and focus on copper production position it well to benefit from infrastructure developments worldwide.

For Canadian investors considering the basic materials sector in 2025, these companies offer diverse opportunities. Whether it’s Teck’s dynamic shift towards sustainable metals, Franco-Nevada’s steady royalty income, or Lundin’s strategic asset management, each presents a unique value proposition. As always, it’s essential to assess individual investment goals and risk tolerance when making investment decisions.

Altogether, the basic materials sector remains a cornerstone of Canada’s economy, and companies like Teck Resources, Franco-Nevada, and Lundin Mining exemplify the strength and adaptability of this industry. The recent performances and strategic directions offer promising avenues for investors seeking both stability and growth in 2025.