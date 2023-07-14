Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Planning for Retirement? Here Are the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

Planning for Retirement? Here Are the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

You may want to consider buying these two trustworthy Canadian dividend stocks, especially if you’re building your retirement portfolio in 2023.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

Living life after retirement without any financial worries is everyone’s dream. In order to achieve that goal, you should ideally start saving money at an early age. Besides that, investing your hard-earned savings in some quality dividend stocks can also be extremely helpful. It will help you not only expect handsome capital gains on your invested money over the long term but also give you a chance to create a reliable source of passive income.

In this article, I’ll talk about two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy you can add to your retirement portfolio now and hold forever.

My first Canadian dividend stock pick for retirement planning

Before buying any dividend stock with a high dividend yield, you should closely analyze its ongoing financial growth trends and long-term business growth outlook. This is because businesses with a weak growth outlook, when faced with persistent financial challenges, could be forced to cut or even discontinue their dividend payouts in the future, no matter how great their dividend yield looks right now. That’s why sticking to large-cap dividend stocks could be a great idea, especially when you’re investing in stocks to build wealth for retirement.

With that in mind, BCE (TSX:BCE) could be a trustworthy dividend stock in Canada to consider for a retirement portfolio. This Canadian communications giant currently has a market cap of $53.9 billion, as its stock trades at $59.09 per share without any notable year-to-date change. BCE stock offers an impressive 6.5% annualized dividend yield at this market price and distributes its dividend payouts every quarter.

Besides its strong portfolio of some popular brands, including Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Media, Bell MTS, NorthwesTel, and Virgin Plus, BCE’s robust capital structure, resilient cash flows, and sustainable dividend growth track record make it a great stock to own for long-term investors.

And another reliable, long-term dividend stock to buy now

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) could be another reliable Canadian dividend stock to buy now to hold for the long term. Despite its strong 7% recovery in June, TD stock currently trades at $83.25 per share with nearly 5% year-to-date losses and a market cap of $151.7 billion. At the current market price, this banking giant has a decent annual dividend yield of 4.6%.

The banking sector has seen a difficult operational environment in the last few years due to COVID-19-driven restrictions and other macroeconomic concerns. Nonetheless, TD Bank’s commitment to return value directly to our shareholders could be understood by the fact that in five years between its fiscal year 2017 and 2022 (ended in October 2022), its dividend per share grew positively by about 51%.

Although market uncertainties have affected its earnings growth in recent quarters, TD Bank’s continued focus on delivering innovative personalized solutions to its customers and modernizing its offerings with new technology makes its long-term growth outlook look bright. Given that, any short-term dip in its stock could be seen as an opportunity to buy a reliable Canadian dividend stock at a bargain to hold for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Solar panels and windmills
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to buy the best dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts for your portfolio? Here are two options you need…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Great Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial Holdings Is an Underestimated Gem

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax stock could be an investor's saviour over the next year, as acquisitions and an improving market make it a…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Financial: The Insurance Stock to Insure Your Portfolio?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A 5.9% dividend yield on Manulife Financial stock may help insure investment portfolio values.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Income Alert: 3 Stalwart Stocks Are Raising Their Dividends!

| Andrew Button

Bank stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are raising their dividends.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Your Retirement Dreams With These TFSA Investment Opportunities

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is a powerful ally in building wealth, securing financial futures, and unlocking retirement dreams.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Bull Market Arrives

| Daniel Da Costa

These TSX stocks are all high-quality with plenty of long-term potential, and they're ultra-cheap, making them some of the best…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Accelerate Your Retirement Savings With These TFSA Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

Are you late with your retirement planning? Then, it is time to accelerate your retirement savings with these TFSA stocks.

Read more »