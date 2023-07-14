Home » Investing » Top 3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Poised to Bounce Back in 2023

Top 3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Poised to Bounce Back in 2023

Discretionary spending experiences an uptick when the economy is recovering and the cost of borrowing is relatively low.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

Most Canadian households engage in two different types of spending: necessary and discretionary. Necessary spending includes things like debt repayment, utility bills, insurance, etc.

This spending continues regardless of the economic conditions and even the financial condition of the individual or household. In contrast, discretionary spending experiences an uptick when the economy is recovering, and the cost of borrowing is relatively low.

These characteristics are reflected in the stocks representing companies that rely upon necessary or discretionary spending for their revenues, though not consistently. Right now, many discretionary stocks are thriving, while others are either bouncing back or waiting for the right opportunity.

A manufacturing company

Guelph-based Linamar (TSX:LNR) started out as a humble machine shop and has now grown into an international organization with a presence in multiple countries. It develops products in three main categories: mobility (various vehicle parts), industrial (most agricultural machinery), and electrification products, which ties into mobility if you consider the ongoing advent of electric vehicles (EVs).

The stock was already in a bear market phase when COVID hit, and the 2020 crash became a continuation of an existing downward pattern. The company benefited from the subsequent bullish phase with the rest of the market, followed by another correction.

However, it has been building positive momentum for a while now and has gone up 18% since the beginning of the year. Its undervaluation may be a sign of further growth to come.

A clothing company

Montreal-based Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) has established a strong presence in the North American textile industry. It also has an impressive international presence, with manufacturing facilities in multiple countries, allowing it proximity to its target markets.

Five different clothing brands fall under the Gildan umbrella, including Gildan itself, which is a well-known name in both retail and wholesale markets.

Since clothing is a necessity, and Gildan makes practical, everyday clothing items instead of luxury wear, it has some inherent resilience against markets where discretionary spending is down.

Still, the company went through a major and a minor correction phase in the last five years, and it’s still reeling from the second one, though its valuation and recent performance are good signs that the stock will fully bounce back within the year.

A vehicle dealership company

Edmonton-based AutoCanada (TSX:ACQ) has a network of about 65 locations, where it sells both new and used vehicles. The locations are in both Canada and U.S., and the company has partnerships with some of the best-selling brands in both countries. It’s also well-positioned to thrive in an EV boom and will benefit from an uptick in the sales of EV vehicles, especially in Canada.

The most attractive feature of this stock is its valuation. The company is trading at a price/earnings ratio of just 6.5. The stock is already on its way up and has grown about 13% in the last 30 days alone. So, it’s already bouncing back, and capturing and riding this positive momentum now can be a positive development for most Canadian investors.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if AutoCanada made the list!

Foolish takeaway

It’s too soon to say whether the stocks are entering a long-term bullish phase (when they bounce back) or if it would just be an oscillation in the cycle. Still, all three companies have a healthy presence in their respective industries and niche, which strengthens their positions as long-term holdings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gildan Activewear and Linamar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Multiply

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks for Long-Term Income Growth

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term, passive-income investors cannot go wrong with buying any one of these three TSX stocks today.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Payfare and Magna International offer significant upside potential from current levels.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Prime Dividend Picks: Canadian Stocks for Consistent Income Growth

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should target Canadian stocks with strong dividend-growth streaks like TC Energy (TSX:TRP) in the middle of July.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Income in Retirement? 4 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Deliver

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Retirees who are on the hunt for income in 2023 should look to Canadian dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Deals: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have great track records of distribution growth.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Alert: 2 Top Telecom Stocks Are Nearing 52-Week Lows (and Their Yields Are Rising)

| Joey Frenette

BCE stock and another telecom high-yielder that's attractive to long-term passive income investors.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Reaching Retirement? 3 Tips Before You Pull the Trigger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're planning to retire, there are a lot of items to check off your to-do list. These are just…

Read more »