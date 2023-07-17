Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock for $500 in Monthly Passive Income

1 Dividend Stock for $500 in Monthly Passive Income

A great dividend stock at a great price can be hard to find, but this one is a strong choice for those wanting high income at a low price.

Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

A great dividend stock found at the right time can be a game changer for investors. Putting just a little aside on a regular basis can create a superior amount of income, even as much as $500 per month!

Right now is an excellent time to find such a dividend stock on the TSX today. There are many areas, such as the real estate sector, that continue to trade down. But perhaps the best opportunity is with NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).

Why NorthWest REIT?

If you’re an investor wanting to create dividend income, it doesn’t get much better than this dividend stock. The real estate investment trust (REIT) currently offers a 12.29% dividend yield — far higher than the national average dividend yield of 2.02%.

These dividends have remained reliable since coming on the market, with a commitment to paying out dividends to shareholders. While the dividend itself has yet to increase, there are certain factors that could lead investors to think that this might be in the future. This includes the growing portfolio of healthcare properties, rising occupancy rates, and rising rents.

Furthermore, NorthWest REIT is a safe investment because it invests in healthcare properties. This is an essential business that won’t crash, even during a downturn. You’ll therefore continue to generate income from properties no matter what the market does.

Then there’s earnings

Some other factors to consider are the company’s earnings. Now, it’s important to note that Northwest REIT experienced more of a drop in share price after an investor for a joint venture in the United Kingdom fell through. Investors were frustrated that a new stream of income wasn’t coming their way.

Even so, NorthWest REIT continues to hold a moderate amount of debt and overall has a good track record of debt management. And again, thanks to the healthcare industry, it’s in a relatively stable industry and isn’t expected to see a drop in renters or lease agreements.

Overall, it continues to hold a solid 14-year average lease agreement as well as a 97% occupancy rate as of writing. Shares are down 47.34% in the last year, with the stock trading at just 4.36 times earnings. That’s far lower than the average of 16.8 times earnings in the last five years.

Create income now!

If you’re looking to create $6,000 in annual income, or $500 each month, then now is the time. NorthWest REIT is cheap, with a long and stable future of growth and income ahead. Here is how much it would cost to create $500 in monthly income now versus at 52-week highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCYTOTAL COST
NWH.UN – now$6.537,500$0.80$6,000Monthly$48,975
NWH-UN – 52-week highs$13.427,500$0.80$6,000Monthly$100,650

As you can see, wait for a recovery, and you could pay double the price you would enjoy now. Put that dividend stock to work!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

