Home » Investing » CNR Stock: On Track for Long-Term Growth?

CNR Stock: On Track for Long-Term Growth?

CNR (TSX:CNR) stock was disappointed to miss out on the Kansas City deal but still has an opportunity for growth in the years to come.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is part of the Canadian railway duopoly that isn’t going away any time soon. Yet after losing out the bid for Kansas City Southern to Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) in recent years, some may question its long-term growth.

But if you’re one of those people, there are a few tricks up the sleeve of CNR stock to pay attention to on the TSX today.

Solid market position

One point going for CNR stock is the aforementioned duopoly. The stock has a foothold in the Canadian railway economy that simply cannot be taken over unless it’s by CP stock itself. Yet that looks unlikely, as CNR stock has consistently delivered strong financial performances over the most recent earnings. This has created revenue and earnings growth that consistently exceeds analyst expectations.

What’s more, the company continues to expand in other ways. This includes across North America and Europe, with not just railway but also diversification into other markets as well. Yet its railway focus offers it diversification, too, through the shipment of coal, oil and agricultural products, just to name a few.

While it may have lost out on the Kansas City deal, it’s now using its cash to make strong investments for more future growth. This includes new technologies to improve its efficiency and productivity and holding a healthy balance sheet to allow for future opportunities.

Beat after beat

CNR stock repeatedly beat out earnings estimates, with the most recent quarter proving its financial stability. The first quarter was so strong, it actually increased its outlook as well.

Diluted earnings per share increased 38% year over year to $1.82, with record first-quarter revenue at $4.3 billion, up 16% since 2022. It also achieved a record first-quarter operating income of $1.66 billion, up 35% year over year.

There were increases across the board, with record first-quarter diluted earnings per share up 39% to $1.82, and free cash flow up 4% to $593 million. Train speeds and deliveries all showed improvement in the double-digit range, providing an updated outlook for 2023. CNR stock now believes it will deliver adjusted earnings-per-share growth in the mid-single digits over 2022, up from low single digits.

“We remain confident in our long-term growth despite current economic uncertainty. Our updated guidance reflects the strength of our scheduled operating model and its ability to drive strong operational results. For the immediate future, we remain focused on running our plan and providing reliable service to our customers.”

Tracy Robinson, president and chief executive officer, CN

What to do now

While CNR stock was disappointed by the results of losing the Kansas City deal, investors were happy to have so much cash on hand. The company’s shares increased 210% in the last decade, wavering just slightly in the last year or so. Shares are only up 2.5% in the last year, at the time of writing.

That makes now a great time to consider CNR stock, with shares underperforming compared to their long-term value. The stock trades at 19.25 times earnings as of writing, which is slightly below the average five-year price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. There is also a dividend yield of 2.04% to consider and, of course, even more growth in the future.

While CNR stock may have lost out on the major deal of Kansas City Southern, there are still far more opportunities and growth to be had. And investors won’t want to miss out.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Pacific Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor Energy stock, a food stock, and a real estate play could boost your TFSA's income-generating power in 2023 and…

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement on Your Mind? These Dividend Stocks Should Be, Too

| Puja Tayal

If retirement is on your mind, here is a guide to help you through the planning not only for income…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Share Growth: Is This Fertilizer Company a Bumper Crop for Investors?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock had a volatile year, but that's now behind it. With prices stabilizing, investors should consider it once more.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Why These Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Great Choices for Retirement Income

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks look cheap today and offer yields that are better than GIC rates.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $560 a Month to Target a $322 Yearly Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Build a diversified portfolio of solid dividend stocks that increase their earnings and your passive income over time.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Aristocrats: 3 Canadian Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

| Sneha Nahata

Make worry-free passive income through these Canadian Dividend Aristocrat stocks.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Machines: Stocks That Generate Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding that perfect mix of investments takes time. Fortunately, these Canadian dividend machines can make that process simpler.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Beyond BCE Stock: These Shares Offer Great Value and a Higher Yield

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge is one dividend juggernaut that income investors should look to buy on any weakness from here.

Read more »