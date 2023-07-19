Home » Investing » U.S. Cannabis Stocks Are Ready for a Breakout

U.S. Cannabis Stocks Are Ready for a Breakout

U.S. cannabis stocks such as Green Thumb are solid long-term bets for Canadian investors.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.

Source: Getty Images

Unlike Canadian cannabis companies, marijuana producers south of the border enjoy consistent profits and strong balance sheets. Several cannabis companies in the U.S. are multi-state operators, and a few of these regions are multi-billion markets.

Further, there is a possibility for cannabis to be legalized at the federal level, rapidly widening the total addressable markets for U.S. marijuana players. Several of these stocks are listed on the CNSX, making them accessible to Canadian investors.

Here are three such U.S. cannabis stocks that are ready for a breakout.

Curaleaf stock

Valued at a market cap of $3.5 billion, Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA) earned US$1.5 billion in sales in 2022. In Q1, its revenue surged 14% year over year to US$336 million, while international sales grew 53% to US$12.5 million. The medical and recreational marijuana dispenser reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of US$71 million in Q1 and expects cash flows to range around US$55 million in 2023.

Curaleaf owns and operates 152 stores in 19 states, with 60 stores located in Florida, which is a limited-license market.

The cannabis giant also has a presence in Europe, a market that is forecast to touch US$14 billion by 2028, rising 53% annually. In order to lower its cost structure, Curaleaf shut down operations in a few facilities in California, Oregon, and Colorado.

But it also opened 26 new stores year to date, allowing Curaleaf to increase sales to US$2 billion in 2024. Analysts remain bullish on Curaleaf stock and expect it to gain 90% in the next 12 months.

Trulieve Cannabis stock

A vertically integrated marijuana producer, Trulieve Cannabis (CNSX:TRUL) is a major player in the medical marijuana market. It operates 125 medical cannabis dispensaries in Florida and enjoys a 50% market share in the sunshine state. Moreover, Trulieve also has dispensaries in nine other states, which include Nevada, California, and Arizona, with a total of 186 stores in the country.

It acquired Harvest Health & Recreation in October 2021, making Trulieve the largest U.S. cannabis company in terms of retail footprint.

Due to a challenging macro environment and rising competition, Trulieve’s sales in Q1 fell 9% to US$289 million. Comparatively, its adjusted EBITDA declined to US$78 million in the March quarter, compared to US$105 million in the year-ago period.

Valued at a market cap of US$1 billion, analysts expect Trulieve stock to more than triple in the next 12 months.

Green Thumb Industries stock

The final cannabis stock on my list is Green Thumb (CNSX:GTII), which reported sales of US$249 million in Q1, an increase of 2% year over year. While Green Thumb and its peers are currently wrestling with oversupply and pricing pressures, the company increased its sales from US$216 million in 2019 to US$1 billion in 2022.

Green Thumb operates in several limited-license markets allowing it to build a loyal customer base and generate stable earnings. For instance, it has now reported 10 consecutive quarters of positive GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income.

Green Thumb operates 70 stores in 15 states, compared to 39 stores in eight states in 2019. While the company has used debt to fuel its growth, it ended the quarter with US$278 million in debt and US$185 million in cash. Its debt-to-equity multiple is quite low at 0.15 times.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks have fallen.
Cannabis Stocks

2 Cheap Cannabis Stocks Worth Keeping a Close Eye On

| Adam Othman

The heavily beaten-down cannabis stocks can offer a great growth opportunity to risk-tolerant investors in the right market conditions.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

3 Canadian Cannabis Stocks Poised for Explosive Growth

| Adam Othman

Heavily beaten-down cannabis stocks can offer explosive growth once the market is right.

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Canadian Cannabis Stocks: A Budding Opportunity for Patient Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian cannabis stocks such as Cronos and Tilray are top investments for those with a high-risk appetite.

Read more »

tsx today
Cannabis Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 5

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index’s winning streak continues, as it has been rallying for six consecutive sessions.

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Is it Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Stock Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Aurora Cannabis stock is down 99% from all-time highs. Is this TSX stock a good buy or a value trap…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock Just Hit 52-Week Lows: Bargain or Beware?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) stock announced earnings last week which included updated numbers related to BioSteel.

Read more »

Marijuana plant and cannabis oil bottles isolated
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth – Will it Ever Recover?

| Andrew Button

Canopy Growth Corp stock has been tumbling for years. Can it ever recover?

Read more »

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

Is it Officially Game Over for Canopy Growth Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Is Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) stock really one with multi-bagger potential, or is this a company long-term investors should simply avoid?

Read more »