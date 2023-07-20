Home » Investing » Unlock Your Portfolio’s Full Potential: Why Canadian Investors Should Look South to U.S. Stocks

Unlock Your Portfolio’s Full Potential: Why Canadian Investors Should Look South to U.S. Stocks

A low-cost index ETF can be a great way to access leading U.S. stocks.

Tony Dong
Published
Image source: Getty Images

Today, I’m going to help you as an investor navigate the vast ocean of financial opportunities that extend far beyond the Canadian borders. Specifically, we’re going to look south to our neighbors, and one of the world’s most dynamic and diversified markets — the United States.

In the era of global investing, confining your portfolio to just one market could mean missing out on a range of opportunities. It’s akin to planting a garden and only growing one type of plant: while it’s easier to manage, you miss out on the benefits of diversity.

In this article, I’ll be exploring why Canadian investors should consider integrating U.S. stocks into their portfolios, highlighting two key reasons why this cross-border approach could unlock your portfolio’s full potential. But I won’t just leave you with reasons — I’ll also equip you with an actionable investment idea, in the form of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) pick for getting exposure to U.S. stocks.

The U.S. market dominates

The first compelling reason to consider U.S. stocks in your portfolio lies in sheer numbers. The U.S. market, being the world’s largest, accounts for roughly 60% of the global market capitalization. That’s a sizable chunk of the global economy you’d be excluding if your portfolio focused solely on Canadian equities, which in comparison only sit at around 3%.

To put things into perspective, if global stock markets were a pie, the U.S. would be claiming more than half of it. By adding U.S. stocks to your portfolio, you’re essentially expanding your reach to a larger piece of this global pie, which could equate to greater growth potential and diversification. If you leave U.S. stocks out, you’re missing out on over half of the world’s investable companies.

A broader spectrum of sectors

The second reason to cast your investment net wider involves sector diversification. The Canadian market, though robust in its own right, is heavily concentrated in just a few sectors such as financial services and energy. As a result, Canadian investors who limit their investments to domestic stocks can miss out on exposure to other important, high-growth sectors.

The U.S. market, on the other hand, offers robust representation in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary — sectors that are less prominent in Canada. These sectors have consistently shown impressive growth rates, contributing significantly to the overall performance of the U.S. market. By including U.S. stocks in your portfolio, you gain exposure to these high-growth sectors.

My ETF pick of the day

So how does a Canadian investor go about tapping into this U.S. market potential? An effective way is through a diversified ETF that offers exposure to a broad array of U.S. stocks.

One such ETF is the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: ZSP). This fund aims to track the performance of the S&P 500, a widely recognized benchmark of U.S. stock market performance that represents over 500 of the largest U.S.-based companies across all 11 sectors. It charges a low 0.09% expense ratio.

Remember, investing is a marathon, not a sprint. Although the U.S. market offers compelling growth prospects, it’s essential to approach it with a long-term mindset. Be prepared for market fluctuations, do your due diligence, and consider your risk tolerance before investing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

