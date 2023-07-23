Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, investors can buy these three stocks to boost their passive income.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

Yesterday, Statistics Canada announced that Canada’s inflation fell to 2.8% in June, the lowest in the previous 27 months. The decline in gasoline and telecommunications services prices eased inflationary pressure. However, food and mortgage expenses continue to rise, with food prices increasing by 9% compared to the previous year’s month. Food prices have almost increased by 20% in the last two years.

With rising prices creating a deeper hole in your pocket, investors should look to earn a stable and reliable passive income to lower the impact of inflation. Meanwhile, investing in high-yielding dividend stocks is one of the convenient ways to make a steady passive income. Here are three top monthly-paying dividend stocks that could boost your passive income.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) would be an excellent dividend stock to have in your portfolio due to its stable cash flows and high dividend yield. The company operates a  franchised restaurant business, collecting royalty from its franchisees based on their sales. So, rising prices and wage inflation will not impact its financials. Meanwhile, increasing menu prices to compensate for rising expenses in this inflationary environment could boost its royalty income.

Amid its solid financials, PZA’s management has raised dividends seven times since April 2020. Currently, it offers a monthly dividend of $0.075/share, with its yield for the next four quarters standing at 5.98%. Additionally, the company has planned to increase its restaurant count by 3-4% this year. The company’s strong value messaging and promotional activities could continue to drive its same-store sales growth. So, I believe the company is well positioned to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate, making it an attractive buy.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

Second on my list is NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN), which pays a monthly dividend of $0.06667/share, with its forward yield at 11.85%. The real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring and managing healthcare properties, has been under pressure over the last few months amid weak quarterly performances. A temporary increase in its leverage and rising interest rates weighed on its financials.

Meanwhile, the company has taken several deleveraging initiatives, such as selling non-core assets and lowering its stake in the United States and United Kingdom joint ventures. These initiatives together can generate $550-$600 million, which the company will utilize to pay off high-interest-bearing loans. The company’s defensive healthcare portfolio, long-term lease agreements, and government-backed tenants provide stability to its financials, allowing it to pay dividends at a healthy rate.

Whitecap Resources

Oil prices have bounced back strongly over the last few weeks amid improving market conditions, with inflation in the United States slowing down to 3% in June. Oil prices have increased by over 15% from last month’s lows. Higher oil prices could benefit oil-producing companies, including Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP).

In April, the company posted an impressive first-quarter performance, generating $448 million in fund flows. By removing capital expenditures of $254 million, the company had $194 million in free fund flows. Supported by the proceeds from the disposition and excess fund flows, the company lowered its net debt by around $400 million during the quarter to $1.47 billion. The company’s management has stated that it would return 75% of its free fund flows to shareholders upon lowering its debt to below $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the company has planned to make a capital investment of $900-$950 million this year, boosting its production. The company hopes to increase its output by 12% to around 160,000-162,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year. Higher production and favourable oil prices could support its financial growth. So, the company’s outlook looks healthy.

Meanwhile, Whitecap Resources pays a monthly dividend of $0.483/share, with its forward yield currently at 5.8%. Given its healthy growth prospects and solid cash flows, I believe the company’s payouts are safer.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUT (MONTHLY)DIVIDEND FREQUENCY
PZA$15.063,452$51,987$0.075$258.90Monthly
NWH$6.757,703$51,995$0.06667$513.56Monthly
WCP$9.995,205$51,997$0.0483$251.40Monthly
TOTAL$155,980$1,023.86

Investors takeaway

If you invest around $52,000 in each of the following three monthly-paying dividend stocks, you can earn over $1,000 every month. You can also benefit from the capital appreciation.

This example only provides a fair idea to investors about earning a monthly passive income of $1,000. However, investors should not invest large amounts in just a couple of stocks. Instead, they can diversify to lower their risks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rates: How to Invest Now No Matter What the Bank of Canada Does Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates are now at 5% in Canada, with only a slight breather before another potential hike in September. Here's…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Retirement: Check Out These Dividend-Paying Stocks in Canada

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Lining Your Nest Egg? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Help

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks that can line your nest egg?

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Dividend Beast I’d Buy Over TD Stock Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a solid hold but I’m looking to snatch up an alternative dividend beast in the…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Surprising Ways to Boost Your Passive Income in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have three ways to boost passive income, preserve purchasing power, and cope with rising inflation in 2023.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

What’s More Important These Days: Dividends or Bonds?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks and bonds both provide fixed income, but, in a recession, is one really better than the other?

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits Not Enough? This Top Dividend Stock Can Help Fund Your Retirement

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock is extremely reliable, and can supplement your CPP benefits.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over Fist in July 2023

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors should do decently well holding these three dividend stocks as a part of a diversified portfolio.

Read more »