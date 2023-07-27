Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Enbridge: Can You Trust the 7.2% Yield?

Enbridge: Can You Trust the 7.2% Yield?

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock has a 7.2% yield, but will the payouts keep coming?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) is one of the best-known high-yield Canadian stocks. With a 7.2% dividend yield, it pays out $7,200 per year on every $100,000 invested. Of course, companies sometimes cut their dividends: the $7,200 is not guaranteed. But assuming Enbridge’s past dividend track record can be maintained into the future, then the 7.2% yield is likely trustworthy.

The million-dollar question is whether it can be maintained. Enbridge famously pays out more in dividends than it makes in profit. This calls into question whether its current dividend can be maintained. Although Enbridge’s dividend track record is great, it’s always possible for a very long-term trend to reverse. In this article, I will explore Enbridge’s 7.2% dividend yield and whether investors buying today can trust it.

Enbridge: operations

The first thing we need to look at when analyzing Enbridge’s 7.2% dividend yield is the company’s operations.

Enbridge is a pipeline company, which means that it transports oil for its customers through a network of pipes. Its pipeline system is the largest in North America, with over 30,000 kilometres of pipe. The company also functions as a natural gas utility, supplying 75% of the gas consumed in Ontario.

Enbridge’s operations allow it to lock in long-term revenue. Pipeline contracts are typically for long periods of time. Recently, Enbridge signed agreements with its customers that locked them into 7.5-year contracts. That’s nearly another decade of revenue that Enbridge can now count on, unless some of its customers go out of business. Likewise with natural gas utilities: another resilient business with stable long-term earnings.

Recent earnings

Having looked at Enbridge’s operations, it’s time to turn to its most recent quarterly earnings release.

In its most recent quarter, Enbridge delivered:

  • $2.6 billion in GAAP earnings, down 55%.
  • $2.8 in adjusted earnings per share, up 2.6%.
  • $11.2 billion in cash from operations, up 20%.
  • $11 billion in distributable cash flow, up 10%.

Overall, not a bad showing. GAAP earnings went down, but all of the cash flow metrics went up. Cash flows are more relevant to dividend-paying ability than earnings are, so this was arguably a strong quarter for Enbridge.

Payout ratios

Now we get to the most unflattering part of the analysis for Enbridge:

Its payout ratios.

A company’s “payout ratio” is the percentage of its profit that it pays out as dividends. The higher it is, the less sustainable the dividend is. Currently, Enbridge’s payout ratio is very high.

You can use different profit metrics to calculate a company’s payout ratio. An earnings-based payout ratio is dividend/earnings; a free cash flow-based payout ratio is dividend/free cash flow. Going by GAAP earnings, ENB’s payout ratio is 297%. Going by adjusted earnings, it’s 123%. Going by free cash flow, it’s 104%. All of these payout ratios are well above 100%, so Enbridge’s dividend is not looking the most sustainable right now. But, on the other hand, most pipelines have high payout ratios, and the industry has survived despite that. I would say that owning Enbridge right now is not a crazy idea.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy offer high yields and growing dividends. Is one now oversold?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Pipeline to Prosperity: Invest in Enbridge and TC Energy Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are two pipeline stocks long-term investors want to consider on dips.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

3 Solar Stocks With Massive Upside Potential

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians hungry for growth in the green energy space should look to solar stocks like Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI) in…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in August 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider buying stocks of companies such as Constellation Software in August 2023.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Energy Stocks

Is TRP Stock a Buy After the $5.2 Billion Sale?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy stock (TSX:TRP) fell in price as the company sold US$5.2 billion in non-core assets, meeting its 2023 goal.…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Energy Stocks

Retire Early: How to Earn $300 Per Month From Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $300 per month from their TFSAs to improve their chances of realizing their early retirement dreams.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Energy Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Put You in the Green

| Demetris Afxentiou

Renewable energy stocks are some of the best long-term investments to buy right now. Here's a duo of options to…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Energy Stocks

This 7.2%-Yield Stock Just Hit a New Milestone

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a high quality dividend stock, with higher revenue streams to back dividend payouts.

Read more »