Home » Investing » Passive Income: How to Earn $50 Per Month Tax-Free on a $10,000 TFSA

Passive Income: How to Earn $50 Per Month Tax-Free on a $10,000 TFSA

Investors can get a nice stream of monthly passive income started with a relatively small TFSA investment.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Every little bit counts when it comes to earning extra cash to help offset the impact of inflation. One way Canadian investors can get additional tax-free passive income is to invest funds inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

TFSA advantage

The TFSA limit is $6,500 in 2023. That brings the cumulative maximum contribution space to $88,000. In 2024 the TFSA limit will go up by at least another $6,500.

The great thing about the TFSA is that any unused contribution room carries forward indefinitely, so you can put savings into the account when they are available. Interest, capital gains, or dividends that are earned inside the TFSA can be taken out as tax-free income, and the amount withdrawn from the TFSA opens up equivalent new contribution space in the next calendar year.

Seniors get an additional benefit. The Canada Revenue Agency does not include TFSA earnings when calculating net world income that is used to determine the Old Age Security (OAS) clawback.

GICs or dividend stocks?

Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) now offer rates in the 5-5.5% range, depending on the term. This is comfortably above the 2.8% rate of inflation reported for June, so savers can actually make some headway right now with the GIC investments.

GICs are attractive for people who don’t want to take on any risk and are comfortable locking up the fund for the term of the certificate. The downside is that the rate is fixed for the term, so you can miss out if rates go up as they have in the past couple of years. In addition, the principal is not accessible in the event there is an emergency need for the cash.

Dividend stocks give you more flexibility. The shares can be sold at any time to get the money. Buying dips is a good strategy, and the market correction that occurred over the past year has pushed some top dividend stocks down to the point where they now appear oversold and offer dividend yields that are higher than GIC rates.

Stock prices can be volatile and cheap stocks can get a lot cheaper. In addition, dividends sometimes get cut if a company runs into financial trouble. However, investors who can stomach risk can increase the return on their savings by owning dividend stocks, especially ones that raise their distributions on a regular basis. Over time, the share prices of top dividend stocks also tend to drift higher.

The bottom line on TFSA passive income

A mix of GICs and high-yield dividend stocks like BCE, Enbridge, or Bank of Nova Scotia could easily generate an average yield of 6% today.

On a $10,000 TFSA, this would provide $600 per year in tax-free income. That works out to $50 per month!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 3 Stocks for August 2023

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) are looking good in August 2023.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your CPP Benefits With 1 Simple Move

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Working Canadians and future retirees have a way to boost CPP benefits and receive an amount higher than the average…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why I'd be happy to buy SmartCentres REIT’s 7.5% distribution yield today.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Sneha Nahata

Build a powerful passive-income portfolio with top dividend stocks like Enbridge.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Is Royal Bank Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock has a high dividend yield. Is the payout worth it?

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Could These 2 Ultra-High Yield Stocks Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how these two high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you retire a millionaire if you act in time.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a pretty good stock to own during a market crash.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $6,500

| Kay Ng

You can build your unique TFSA gold mine by investing in stocks with solid growth potential over the long term.

Read more »