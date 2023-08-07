Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for August 2023

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for August 2023

Do you have extra cash lying around? Buy some blue-chip dividend stocks for higher returns potential over the long term!

Blue-chip stocks are stable businesses you can rely on for satisfying long-term returns. Some of the best Canadian blue-chip stocks you can consider buying this month include BCE (TSX:BCE), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), which are trading at good valuations.

BCE stock

BCE stock provides reliable returns from its dividend. At $56.17 per share at writing, the dividend stock is about 18% lower from its 2022 peak of $68 per share. At this quotation, it offers a mesmerizing massive dividend yield of almost 6.9%. BCE has increased its dividend for about 14 consecutive years with a 10-year dividend-growth rate of 5.2%, which matches its last dividend hike in February.

Higher interest rates may have triggered a correction in the big Canadian telecom stock that has sizeable debt on its balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter, its debt-to-equity and debt-to-asset ratios were 2.18 times and 68%, respectively — up from 1.83 times and 64% at the end of 2019, which was right around the time when the COVID-19 pandemic started breaking out. Interestingly, despite higher debt levels, the telecom’s trailing-12-month interest expense was 4.1% lower than in 2019, saving it $49 million in interest expenses in the 12-month period.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock has also been hammered by higher interest rates, even though management has primarily set up fixed-rate debt. It has about 97% fixed debt exposure and an average debt term to maturity of 12 years. Alas, a higher cost of capital makes investment projects less attractive. Additionally, investors may be interested to know that it has the same investment grade S&P credit rating of BBB+ as BCE.

BEP owns, operates, and develops clean energy globally. It has about a 25-gigawatt portfolio spanning hydro, wind, solar, and distributed generation and storage. Management targets to deliver market-beating total returns of 12-15% for investors for the long haul. Moreover, investors can count on cash distribution growth of at least 5% per year.

After correcting about 28% from the 2022 peak of about $50 per unit, the stock now offers a decently compelling cash distribution yield of over 5% at $35.74 per unit at writing. Investors can get exposure to the blue-chip stock in the renewable power and decarbonization solutions space at an attractive valuation right now, as analysts believe the stock trades at a discount of about 26%.

TD stock

TD Bank is a top Canadian bank stock to own for long-term investing. The stock has been performing weakly from increased uncertainty in the economy. Namely, economists still expect a recession to arrive by 2024 in Canada and the United States — two geographies that TD focuses on.

In normal markets, investors would be lucky to be able to buy quality TD shares for a 4% dividend yield. At $85.90 per share at writing, investors can start with a dividend yield of close to 4.5%. The stock trades at a discount with a fair price target of about $100 under normal market conditions.

The bank targets medium-term earnings-per-share growth of at least 7% per year. It beat that low target, achieving a growth rate of almost 8.5% in the past 10 fiscal years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

