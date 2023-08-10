Home » Investing » CRA Facts: How to Reduce Your Tax Bill by $1,364 in 2023

CRA Facts: How to Reduce Your Tax Bill by $1,364 in 2023

Partnering a dividend stock with an RRSP is the perfect way to create major savings each year and make money for retirement.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit CRA taxes

Image source: Getty Images

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) doesn’t mess around when it comes to tax time, which is why Canadians shouldn’t either. If you’re looking for legal methods of reducing your tax income, there are certainly ways to do so, even for lower-income Canadians.

Reduce taxes and save

One of the best ways for Canadians to save on taxes is by contributing to their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). The RRSP is a tool Canadians can use to save for retirement. Each year, Canadians will receive a Notice of Assessment from the CRA. On it, they’ll find the deduction limit for their RRSP.

This limit is the limit on how much you can contribute to your RRSP for the year. As long as you stay within it, however, you could contribute far less and still increase your savings.

How so? That’s where the fun comes in. The CRA allows Canadians to deduct the money put into their RRSP from their taxable income for the year. This can bring you into an entirely new tax bracket. Now, let’s see how that works.

How much you could save

The amount Canadians will save on their taxes will mainly come down to location. Those in Ontario pay different provincial taxes than those in Manitoba, for example. However, there are plenty of online tools to help you calculate exactly how much you need to contribute to get into a lower tax bracket.

This new tax bracket could save even a lower-income earner thousands. Today, we’ll look at an example from Ontario for an Ontarian making $51,000 per year. In Ontario, taxes are 20.5% at this amount but 15% if lower than $50,198. Federally, taxes are 9.15% at this amount and 5.05% if under $46,226. Ideally, Canadians want to hit that $46,226 amount.

If you didn’t put anything into your RRSP, that would mean you would owe the CRA $7,794 in taxes for the year. However, if you were to put in just $4,774 to reach that $46,226 level, you would bring your taxes down to $6,430! That’s savings of $1,364!

Remember, it’s investing!

You might be thinking, why would I put $4,774 into my RRSP if I’m only saving $1,364 at the end of the day? That’s a large financial commitment, and, indeed, you don’t want to strain your finances. However, if spaced out over a year, that $4,774 turns into just $397.33 each month. And remember, this is investing towards your future retirement, taking that cash and turning it into even more cash.

For example, let’s say you were to put that $4,774 into a stock like Telus (TSX:T) on the TSX today. Telus stock is a great choice as it’s one of the top telecommunications companies in Canada. Plus, it’s valuable right now due to the volatility surrounding a merger between Rogers and Shaw. Despite this, the stock has dropped below its fair value, with shares trading at 23 times earnings and now offering a dividend yield of 6.33%.

So, if you were to put that $4,774 towards Telus stock today, here is how much that would get you just this year alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
T$23.51203$1.45$294Quarterly

As you can see, you’re already adding even more to your retirement income from an investment such as Telus stock. This is why you’ll be making more and more money, while savings thousands in taxes each year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock With a 4.1% Yield to Buy Over Air Canada Stock Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Air Canada stock appears to be cheap, this impressive dividend stock offers much more value for investors today.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Start Your CPP Pension at Age 60 or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

You can delay the CPP until the age of 70 by creating multiple income streams and investing in blue-chip dividend…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

With a Nearly 7% Yield, Is It Time to Buy BCE Stock?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is getting absurdly cheap as shares sag to multi-year lows.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Growth Investors Should Buy This Sizzling Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

While this high-quality growth stock trades at a significant discount, it's easily one of the best investments to buy in…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These four dividend stocks all offer higher yields than their long-term average as well as consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Earn worry-free dividend income for years with fundamentally strong dividend stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,280 Per Year in Passive Income

| Andrew Button

You could get to $5,280 per year in tax-free, passive, TFSA income by investing in high-yield stocks like Canadian Imperial…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock (TSX:CP) has been up and down in the last year as investors wait for its merger to come…

Read more »