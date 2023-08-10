Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Telus Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Telus Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Telus Inc (TSX:T) stock is a high yield name that has fallen on tough times. Can the company turn things around?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

Telus Inc (TSX:T) stock is one of Canada’s most popular high yield names. Sporting a 6.2% dividend yield, it cranks out enough passive income to be very intriguing to income-oriented investors. However, the stock has not performed well on a total return basis. Down in price over a full five-year period, it has done little for investors apart from paying a dividend.

Because Telus’ capital gains have been weak, the stock looks like a risky one. However, it is today fairly cheap, and it does have a high dividend yield. In this article, I will explore different reasons for buying, selling or holding T stock, ultimately concluding that the stock is a classic ‘hold.’

The case for buying

The case for buying T stock revolves around its valuation and dividend potential. T is a fairly cheap stock, trading at just 1.7 times sales, 2 times book value, and 7.8 times operating cash flow. These are not “bottom of the barrel” multiples, but they’re fairly modest by the standards of today’s stock market. Thanks to the AI craze, tech stocks have once again been bid up to extraordinarily steep valuations: the NASDAQ-100 Index has a P/E ratio of 32! Compared to that, Telus stock is cheap.

There is also of course the dividend. At today’s prices, T stock yields 6.2%, and the company’s management has a long history of raising the payout. If Telus’ management keeps up its long-term dividend growth track record, investors could end up sitting on a position with a double-digit yield-on-cost! However, Telus’ payout ratio (dividend divided by earnings) is currently above 100%, which indicates problems with dividend safety. For this reason, continued dividend hikes would probably not be the smartest move for T’s management to make. Holding the dividend steady would make more sense.

The case for selling

The case for selling Telus stock revolves around the company’s lacklustre growth. Over the last five years, T’s revenue has grown at a 7.4% CAGR, but the company’s earnings, assets, and free cash flow have all declined. That’s not a very good growth track record. To be fair, it’s much the same story with Telus’ competitors: the telco industry as a whole hasn’t been in a good place in recent years. But Telus’ recent performance has been worse than that of, say, Rogers Communications, so investors will want to scrutinize the stock carefully before buying it.

The case for holding

The case for holding Telus stock revolves around a combination of the factors already discussed. If you look at all the different things T stock has for and against it, it’s a pretty even matchup. The stock has a high yield, but an equally high payout ratio. It has high profit margins, but slow growth. It has a long history of dividend increases, but is poorly positioned to do further dividend hikes right now. Taking everything into account, there are few reasons to sell Telus stock right now, but there aren’t many compelling reasons to buy just yet either. Those who already hold Telus stock might wish to continue doing so, particularly if they need a lot of dependable dividend income. But those looking to deploy fresh capital today have better options available.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

Too Stressed to Invest? Experts Weigh In on Finding Safety in Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An expert has the solution for stressed out investors looking to reduce volatility in this market, while remaining invested.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Tire Stock Drops After Revenue Falls: Time to Buy or Avoid?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock fell short this week, as earnings showed that sales just weren't where they were a year…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive-Income Streams Every Canadian Should Try at Least Once

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can certainly provide passive income, but only if you have the money available! This is why you may…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Releasing Earnings That Investors Cannot Ignore

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earnings for these three TSX stocks came out, and there were some major surprises for investors to view.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Long-Term Market-Beaters to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) is but one of many TSX stocks that TFSA investors should strongly consider buying right now.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

The Number 1 Retirement Mistake Canadians Are Making Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadians should maximize RRSP and TFSA contributions, allowing them to create a substantial nest egg in retirement.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Stop Procrastinating and Start Investing With These 2 Easy Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some great stocks to start investing with? Here are two great options to kickstart or add to any…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock With a 4.1% Yield to Buy Over Air Canada Stock Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Air Canada stock appears to be cheap, this impressive dividend stock offers much more value for investors today.

Read more »