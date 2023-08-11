Home » Investing » 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

These top Canadian stocks offer years of rapid and consistent growth potential, making them two of the best stocks to buy for the long haul.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Although the economy has been weakening over the last year and a half, impacting the prices of many stocks, plenty of companies continue to grow their operations and improve their long-term potential. Therefore, the fact that many of these stocks are trading cheaply today makes growth stocks some of the top investments to buy right now.

Buying any stock while it’s undervalued is ideal. But when you buy a high-quality growth stock undervalued, not only can you earn a significant return when it eventually rallies back to fair value, you can also see years of continuous gains as the company continues to expand its operations.

A perfect example of this is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), one of the best long-term growth stocks on the TSX.

Just over a decade ago, on June 14, 2013, Dollarama closed trading at $10.84, after a temporary dip in its price. Less than a month later, the stock had recovered and, on July 10, 2013, closed trading at $12.26.

The value retailer

So if you happened to buy the stock while it was temporarily undervalued back on June 14, 2013,  you would have made roughly 13% as it rallied to $12.26. That’s not too shabby of a return in less than a month, especially considering all the growth that came after.

For example, if you had bought on July 10, 2013, at $12.26 and held Dollarama stock until today, you would have earned a total return of 593%. However, if you had bought back on June 14, 2013, at $10.84 and held until today, you would have earned a total return of more than 684%.

So although the difference of buying undervalued may not seem like much in the short term with just a 13% gain, when you buy a high-quality stock with years of potential and it continues growing, those gains compound and end up becoming a lot more. In this case, buying Dollarama stock 11.5% lower led to a total return that was more than 90% higher.

This is why long-term growth stocks like Dollarama are some of the top stocks to buy now and hold long term, especially if they are trading undervalued due to the current market conditions.

Dollarama, in particular, is one of the best because it’s a company that has defensive qualities, an excellent management team and a well-known brand, as well as a track record of consistent above-average growth. Plus, it has pulled back from its highs recently, now trading almost $5 below its 52-week high of $90.

This growth stock is one of the top investments to buy now

In addition to Dollarama, another top Canadian growth stock to buy now and hold for the long haul is goeasy (TSX:GSY).

Despite investors’ worries about how goeasy would perform in a weakening economic environment, the stock has continued to fire on all cylinders. Just over three months ago, at the start of May, goeasy was trading below $90 a share.

But with its consistent performance and recent second-quarter earnings report that beat expectations, goeasy has continued to show why it’s one of the top growth stocks to buy for the long haul and has rallied by more than 50% to over $130 today.

Despite that rally, though, goeasy stock is still undervalued, which is why it’s worth considering adding to your portfolio today.

In its most recent earnings report for the second quarter of 2023, and despite a weakening environment, goeasy managed to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.28, up 16% year over year and beat the consensus estimate of $3.17.

Furthermore, its loan growth has been strong, exceeding management’s guidance range and leading to even more revenue growth than expected. Most importantly, though, charge-offs came in below expectations from analysts and right in goeasy’s target range.

So with goeasy trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.9 times, below its five-year average of 10.5 times, and with its EPS expected to increase by over 17% this year and another 21% in 2024, the stock is certainly undervalued.

Therefore, if you’re looking for a top growth stock to buy and hold long term, goeasy is easily one of the best investments to consider today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Born in 1991? You Can Make $199.43/Month Starting Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Calling all 1991 babies! If you haven't started investing, you're missing out on enormous tax-free income.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Investing

Why Couche-Tard Stock Is Pretty Much a Perfect Investment for My TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock still looks attractive, even at fresh all-time highs.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Never Liked Canopy Growth Stock? Time for a Fresh Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock (TSX:WEED) shares surged on Canadian legalization, yet today it's at penny stock status. So why buy?

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: 2 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend-growth stocks are highly reliable and have attractive growth potential, making them two of the best to buy…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Forget SPY Stock: This Canadian Dividend Stock Might Be a Better Bet

| Kay Ng

Investors have a good chance of making more money in undervalued Brookfield stock than the SPY ETF in the long…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Correction Preparation: 2 Relatively Safe Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and another TSX stock that could rally in the face of market volatility in the second half of…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Billion-dollar giants such as Meta are well poised to be valued at more than $1 trillion by 2025. Let's see…

Read more »

value for money
Investing

3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks all offer incredible bargains, making them some of the best stocks to buy before the next bull…

Read more »