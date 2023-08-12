Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

Get paid to get rich! Buy quality income stocks, while they offer you a big dividend yield and wait for price gains.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

To combat high inflation, the Bank of Canada has increased the policy interest rate from 0.50% to 5.0% since 2022. This has increased the cost of capital for businesses and made other income investments more competitive against income stocks. Consequently, income stock prices have declined.

Investors can still get rich from investing in big dividend stocks. When you put money in common stocks, you’re investing in the underlying businesses. Some share their profits with common stockholders in the form of dividends. You can hold the shares forever and potentially get a perpetual dividend income stream. If you hold the shares long enough, you’ll get your entire investment back!

Get rich with Bank of Nova Scotia stock’s dividend

For example, income seekers can get a big dividend from Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). It yields 6.64% at writing. Assuming the dividend stayed constant and you bought the shares in your Tax-Free Savings Account, you would get your entire investment back in a little over 15 years.

In reality, the international bank managed to increase its common stock dividend by a solid rate of 6.4% per year in the last 10 years. If the bank continued to increase its dividend by exactly 6% per year, it would only take a little over 11 years for buyers today to get their entire investment back!

Notably, the bank stock price action has been weak for a reason. Compared to revenue that was down marginally, its fiscal year-to-date non-interest expense rose 8% to $9,040 million year over year. Furthermore, an upcoming recession has the bank booking higher loan-loss provisions that are weighing on earnings. Therefore, BNS stock’s payout ratio could jump to about 64% of diluted earnings this fiscal year. This is why investors (who can bear the volatility) are given the opportunity to get a massive yield from the safe bank stock.

Investors don’t need to worry about the safety of BNS’s dividend, which is covered by its earnings. Additionally, the bank has a treasure chest of retained earnings that could act as a buffer for the dividend if needed. At least in the past 20 fiscal years, Scotiabank didn’t need to reach into the chest to protect its dividends.

Make money with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

By reaching for a lower yield, investors might be able to make more money. The idea is that businesses that pay out less money and, therefore, retain more money for their businesses might be able to allocate that capital to create greater value for long-term investors. This is likely the case for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). Besides, its cash distribution yield of approximately 4.7% is not bad at all.

In the last 10 years, the stock delivered annualized returns north of 16%, which is fabulous. The top utility stock achieved funds-from-operations-per-unit (FFOPU) growth of roughly 11% in the past 10 years, translating to a cash-distribution growth rate of 9.1%.

It continues to target FFOPU growth of north of 10% with its business strategy that involves acquiring fitting, high-quality assets, optimizing operations, and selling mature assets. It maintains a target payout ratio of 60-70% that it expects to drive cash distribution growth of 5-9% per year.

Remember that, as an investor, you’re not just getting nice dividend income. If the underlying businesses do well, you can expect awesome price appreciation as well. Now, that’s getting paid to get rich!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

Safeguard your retirement with high-quality Canadian dividend stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $462 Per Month Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

Canadians can use this simple strategy to earn significant tax-free passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management and Exchange Income are well poised to grow payouts in 2023 and…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Average $421.67 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can use this strategy to generate reliable streams of tax-free passive income.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Side Hustle or Safe Stream? Here’s the Important Difference That’s Losing You Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Get away from side hustles and make passive income instead from one smart move, and one solid stock.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy NorthWest REIT for its 11.4% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) remains down 47% in the last year but is up 10% in the last month, which is…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors always seek top stocks they can buy and hold forever. Here are two options you can buy now.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Born in 1991? You Can Make $199.43/Month Starting Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Calling all 1991 babies! If you haven't started investing, you're missing out on enormous tax-free income.

Read more »