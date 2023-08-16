Home » Investing » Build the Ultimate Passive Income Portfolio With Just $5,000

Build the Ultimate Passive Income Portfolio With Just $5,000

A covered call ETF coupled with a TFSA can help you create a lucrative passive income stream.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

Ever daydreamed about making your money work for you while you kick back on a beach? Well, there’s a dynamic duo in the financial world that might just be your ticket to those dreams: the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and covered call exchange traded funds (ETFs).

With the sweet tax perks of a TFSA and income magic of covered call ETFs, even a modest $5,000 can get you off to a solid start. In this piece, we’ll break down how this can work for your five grand and – just for fun – peek at what happens if you up the ante.

Why Is a TFSA?

The clue’s in the name, folks. Any income, dividends, or capital gains you earn within your TFSA – yep, it’s tax-free. That means your investments can grow unhindered by the taxman’s grasp.

Unlike some other accounts (looking at your RRSP), there’s also no age limit at which you’re forced to withdraw or convert your TFSA. It’s yours to use, as you like, for as long as you like.

You also get some great flexibility. Life happens. Unexpected expenses pop up. If you need to dip into your TFSA funds, you can do so without any penalties. And here’s the cherry on top: the amount you withdraw is added back to your contribution room the following year.

For this year, you’ve got a shiny $6,500 to contribute. While that might not sound like a king’s ransom, remember: It’s not just about the amount you’re throwing in—it’s about the tax-free growth potential of those dollars over time.

Why a covered call ETF?

So, you’ve got the lowdown on TFSAs. Now, let’s dive into the other half of our dynamic duo: the covered call ETF. Here’s the deal: these ETFs sell call options on the stocks they hold. In simpler terms? They’re trading the potential future growth of a stock for immediate cash.

By converting future potential into present profit, covered call ETFs often produce yields that can downright dwarf those of dividend stocks. Another alluring aspect of covered call ETFs is their ability to deliver a consistent monthly paycheque, unlike quarterly dividend stocks.

A quick heads up, though: If you’re looking for an investment that’ll skyrocket in value over time, this might not be it. But that’s okay! The name of the game here is steady, reliable income. And in that arena, covered call ETFs are hard to beat.

Now, diving into options trading on your own is complex and not for the faint of heart. But here’s the beauty of covered call ETFs: you’re letting seasoned professionals handle the options trading, so you can kick back, relax, and watch the income roll in.

Investing $5,000 for passive income

Consider BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB), which holds all six big Canadian banks and sells call options on them.

Right now, this ETF is paying out an annualized distribution yield of 7.24%. For a $5,000 investment, you can expect the following level of income:

TICKERRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
ZWB$17.46286$0.12$34.32Monthly

That being said, nobody is going to retire off $34.32 a month. It takes money to make money after all! By upping your investment beyond $5,000, you can dramatically increase your monthly income potential. Here’s what the yield on a $50,000 investment in ZWB would look like (but make sure such a move is compatible with your risk tolerance first – ZWB is not a risk-free investment!)

TICKERRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
ZWB$17.462,863$0.12$343.56Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: Make $626/Month Tax Free Even With $0 Down!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's nice to create passive income. If you don't have the money to invest in the first place, take this…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap First

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s largest publicly listed company could be the first to hit the $1 trillion market cap, but the time frame…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How to Earn an Average of $200 Per Month Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

Investors can now get great returns on their savings without taking on too much risk.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

How to Fund Your TFSA With RRSP Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who start investing in their RRSP can use their tax refund to fund their TFSA. Here’s how you can…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

Bull Market and Beyond: 2 Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Watching

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks with market-beating gains despite elevated volatility could soar higher in the next bull market and beyond.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retire With Confidence: Top Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Run

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors anticipating a bull run can take positions in three low-priced Canadian stocks with enormous growth potential.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Steps Investors Can Make to Protect Their Retirement Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement is supposed to be fun, but it seems to end up being stressful thanks to saving for it. But…

Read more »