Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Bull Market Could Be Here: You Haven’t Missed Out on Alimentation Couche-Tard

A Bull Market Could Be Here: You Haven’t Missed Out on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) stock has risen a lot, but it could rise further.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock market

Image source: Getty Images

We may be in the first innings of a new bull market in stocks. Year to date, the TSX index has risen 2.3%, and the S&P 500 has risen 12.5%. The NASDAQ-100 is already in a bull market: it’s up 27% year to date!

If the stock market momentum from the first half of the year continues into the second, then investors are going to have a good time. If you believe that such a scenario will unfold, you might wonder what you should buy.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is one stock you could strongly consider.

ATD has been one of Canada’s best performing stocks over the last decade. It has risen 1,260% since March 2012, which is a market-beating return by any standard. The stock has done so well that you might be wondering whether you “missed the opportunity.” It’s pretty rare for a stock to go up 1,260% and then do it once more. However, Alimentation Couche-Tard still has the characteristics that made it a good investment back in the old days. In this article, I will review those characteristics one by one.

Strong fundamentals

The number one thing that ATD has going for it right now is strong fundamentals, including:

  • Strong revenue growth.
  • Positive and growing free cash flow.
  • A 17% gross margin (gross profit divided by revenue).
  • A 0.476 debt to equity ratio.

The low debt-to-equity ratio is particularly impressive. Normally, rapid growth stories like ATD tend to have heavy amounts of debt, because they spend so much money on expanding their business, which requires debt. That hasn’t been the case with ATD. The company achieved most of its growth and expansion by investing its profit back into its business. As a result, it hasn’t had to borrow as extensively as some of its competitors have. The end result has been huge capital gains, and a tiny (0.76%) dividend yield. Some dividend investors might consider ATD’s tiny yield a negative, but it’s not a problem as long as the company keeps growing. If it does, then its stock should rise and its dividend should increase over time.

Rising oil prices

Although Alimentation Couche-Tard isn’t a pure play oil stock, it does partially operate as an energy company: it runs gas stations. So, like many oil companies, its earnings should rise when oil prices rise. Gasoline prices are very closely correlated with oil prices, and oil prices have risen considerably in the last few months, going above $80. If oil prices keep rising, then ATD’s fuel sales will rise. Unlike pure play oil companies, however, Alimentation Couche-Tard doesn’t need high oil prices in order to grow. So, it’s arguably a “safer bet” than oil and gas stocks are.

Foolish takeaway

Alimentation Couche-Tard has given investors a lot to celebrate over the last decade. Between its rising stock price and low but growing dividend, it has made many investors wealthy. When you witness a growth story like this one, it’s only natural to wonder whether it’s over. Fortunately, ATD’s recent results indicate that it still has the virtues which made it great in the first place.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Investors can buy these bargain stocks and get paid well in growing dividend income. Price appreciation will eventually follow.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

You can earn immediate income by investing in this dividend-paying Canadian dividend stock offering a compelling yield of 7.5%.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer huge returns for long-term investors and major dividends right on top of that.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility has put a for sale sign on much of the market, making it a good time to buy.…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Stocks Could Skyrocket in the Next Bull Market

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks are worth having on your radar as market beaters that could potentially skyrocket in the next…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why CN Railway Stock Can Pay You for Years

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock could pay you dividends for years,or even decades!

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Building Your FHSA Nest Egg? Discover the Top 2 Stocks to Amplify Your Savings

| Kay Ng

Are you building a nest egg for your FHSA? Start with solid dividend stocks that offer safe dividend income with…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Building Wealth for Retirement: 2 Top Stocks for Tax-Advantaged Accounts

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors that are saving for retirement should have these two TSX stocks at the top of their watch lists right…

Read more »