Home » Investing » NorthWest REIT Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

NorthWest REIT Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

NorthWest REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) stock trades at all-time lows with a 12.5% dividend yield, so should investors risk it?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell

Image source: Getty Images.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) has become a favourite investment for many seeking passive income. The dividend stock has always provided a high yield, but lately, it’s been even higher.

Still, higher yields usually mean lower share prices and therefore lower returns. That has also been the case for NorthWest REIT stock. So, what should investors be doing with this real estate investment trust (REIT) on the TSX today?

What happened?

On the surface, it’s pretty clear what originally happened to NorthWest REIT stock. The company climbed during the pandemic, as the healthcare properties REIT continued its focus on healthcare properties. These properties will always remain essential but became even more of a focus during the pandemic.

Lower interest rates and growth for the company led it to make some strategic acquisitions during this time. This, too, led share prices to grow higher. Yet after peaking at around $14 per share, the stock started to tumble with the rest of the market back in 2021.

Stocks that climbed during the pandemic started to drop as investors saw inflation and interest rates rise. Wanting their returns to make up the difference, growth stocks such as NorthWest REIT stock started to fall lower and lower. As of writing, shares are down by more than half to $6.31 per share.

More than the pandemic

The issue here is that it wasn’t just being a pandemic stock that led to the fall for NorthWest REIT stock. There were a few other issues as well — some were out of the company’s control; others, not so much. First off, higher interest rates and expenses led to lower net income for the company. It also led to lower renewals from its tenants. While the stock continues to post around 96% occupancy rates or higher, considered exceptionally high, investors didn’t like how that’s down from 98% just a year or two ago.

However, NorthWest REIT stock also saw a joint venture from a United Kingdom partnership fall through. This, too, led to shares plunging, as it meant lower revenue in the near future as well. So, with lower net income, lower lease agreements, and the potential for lower near-term growth, it’s clear that investors weren’t all that interested in picking up the once-popular stock.

What about now?

It’s times like these that investors should think back to the Warren Buffett quote to be greedy when others are fearful. Right now is most definitely a time to get greedy with this stock. And here’s why.

Although shares are down, NorthWest REIT stock now offers a whopping 12.5% dividend yield as of writing. While the dividend itself hasn’t grown since coming on the market, it’s remained steady and stable throughout the last several very volatile years.

What’s more, even with occupancy rates down slightly, these are bound to pick back up once interest rates stop climbing. But even beyond that, these lease agreements are dialled in for an average of 14 years! That’s well over a decade of secure and stable income, mainly from hospitals and healthcare facilities. So, while there’s been a dip, don’t think there’s going to be a sudden plunge in occupancy rates as well.

What’s more, the stock is incredibly valuable. It currently trades at just 7.42 times earnings over the last 12 months. And again, shares are at all-time lows. So, when the market starts to pick up, there is bound to be a flood of investors coming in to pick up this stock.

Bottom line

NorthWest REIT stock has a stable dividend, beyond cheap share price, and stable future net income from current lease agreements. Cash on hand is being used for more strategic acquisitions, which should certainly come the company’s way. Even though a joint venture fell through, it’s proven before that it can find new opportunities.

Therefore, with an absurdly high dividend yield at 12.5%, I would say NorthWest REIT stock is a buy on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: TELUS Stock or Rogers Communications?

| Kay Ng

For a better margin of safety in the dividend and stock valuation, Rogers Communications is a better buy today.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Investors can buy these bargain stocks and get paid well in growing dividend income. Price appreciation will eventually follow.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

You can earn immediate income by investing in this dividend-paying Canadian dividend stock offering a compelling yield of 7.5%.

Read more »

stock market
Dividend Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: You Haven’t Missed Out on Alimentation Couche-Tard

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) stock has risen a lot, but it could rise further.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer huge returns for long-term investors and major dividends right on top of that.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility has put a for sale sign on much of the market, making it a good time to buy.…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Stocks Could Skyrocket in the Next Bull Market

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks are worth having on your radar as market beaters that could potentially skyrocket in the next…

Read more »