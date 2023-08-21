Home » Investing » Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here’s the One I’m Most Excited About

Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here’s the One I’m Most Excited About

This Warren Buffett stock takes up a whopping 46% of his portfolio. Yet while it’s a great investment, a Canadian company could offer major returns.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett

Image source: The Motley Fool

There are a lot of stocks in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), and in the past, there have been some Canadian companies included. However, over the years the Oracle of Omaha has divested his investments in Canadian stocks.

That being said, this doesn’t mean there isn’t an opportunity for investors. In fact, Berkshire stock continues to report its buys and sells every quarter. But of all the companies the stock holds, the one I’m most excited about is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Why Apple?

Let’s just put aside that Apple stock is one of the largest companies in the world, with a long history of strong development from a world-renowned management team. Instead, let’s focus on why Warren Buffett likes this stock today.

The US$2.79 trillion (yes trillion)-dollar company has long been known for its development of state-of-the-art products. This is what has grown to a point of customer loyalty beyond any other. It’s also why the company has traded at a stable share price and healthy clip over the years. So, it’s no wonder Berkshire stock currently holds a 46% stake in Apple stock as of writing.

However, these days, the company has had to come out with even more amazing things. And one of the top items on its roster? An electric vehicle. It’s no secret that Apple stock has been working on creating is own version of an electric car for years now. Apple just wants to come out with the best of the best. Yet it’s the connection to a Canadian company that excites me the most.

Magna stock

To be clear, there have not been any official announcements stating that Apple stock is going to be partnering with a Canadian electric vehicle maker. However, the rumour mill has been swirling for years. Currently, the world on the street is Canadian car manufacturer Magna International (TSX:MG) could be the winner of such a prestigious contract.

That being said, there’s also likely a reason it has yet to be announced. First, Apple stock actually has to create a prototype. Even information about this has yet to be released in full. Then there’s the fact that Magna stock struggled throughout the pandemic and still hasn’t returned to its normal trading activity and production levels.

While Magna stock could certainly be the car manufacturer of choice, it’s unlikely we’ll hear anything for some time — at least not until Magna stock gets back in the black and Apple stock produces a prototype.

Bottom line

Even so, Apple stock remains a great investment, and it likely always will be. Furthermore, Magna stock could be a huge winner as the world shifts to electric vehicles. It already manufactures car parts around the world but mostly with internal combustion engines. Now, the shift has created a huge opportunity — one that’s already underway.

While Apple stock still has yet to reach out officially, Magna stock has partnered with many others. This includes Toyota, Ford and others. So, don’t think the company is doomed for failure should Apple stock not reach out directly.

For now, Apple stock is up 2% in the last year, with Magna stock down by 5%. So, with no huge jumps behind it, and the potential for major ones in the future, now looks like a great time to consider them both.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

These 3 Stocks Have Doubled Over 3 Years: Can They Do It Again?

| Puja Tayal

The March 2020 dip was a nirvana for value investors. Those who invested in the dip doubled their money in…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

3 Wealthsimple Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Wealthsimple investors are spoilt for choices in stocks they can buy for outsized gains in the coming years.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some tech stocks that could generate long-term wealth? These three are growing and growing profitably at…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Want to Get Richer? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

| Daniel Da Costa

These two tech stocks trade unbelievably cheap and have considerable growth potential, making them two of the best to buy…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a stock that could beat the market? Here’s my top pick!

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Up 53% This Year, Is Shopify Stock Still a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has surged 53% in 2023 but still trades 65% below all-time highs. Let's see if Shopify stock is…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

3 Under-$50 TSX Stocks to Buy in August 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

These three TSX stocks are compelling bets for long-term investors as they are poised to deliver market-beating gains over time.

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find NVEI stock undervalued right now.

Read more »