Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $15,000

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $15,000

Given their solid underlying businesses and impressive dividend track record, investors can bulletproof their passive income by investing in these three stocks.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

With the second-largest economy in the world, China, posting weak economic numbers and growing concerns over the weakness in the banking sector, the global equity markets are under pressure this month. Amid the broader weakness, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 4% this month.

Given the uncertain outlook, investors can buy high-yielding dividend stocks to earn a stable passive income, irrespective of the market movements. Passive income could help investors to lower the impact of rising prices in this inflationary environment. By investing around $5,000 in each of the below three TSX stocks, investors can earn around $265 every quarter, or over $1,060 per annum.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
ENB$47.04106$4,986$0.8875$94.1Quarterly
BCE$54.8991$4,995$0.9675$88Quarterly
BNS$62.0880$4,966$1.06$84.8Quarterly
Total$266.9

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a diversified midstream energy company with substantial exposure to clean energy production. The company operates a highly regulated business, with only 2% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) susceptible to commodity price fluctuations. Also, around 80% of its adjusted EBITDA protected against inflation, thus offsetting some of the impacts of rising prices and generating stable and predictable cash flows.

Supported by these stable cash flows, the midstream energy company has raised its dividend at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10% for 28 previous years. It currently pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.8875/share, with its forward yield at a juicy 7.55%. The company is progressing with its $19 billion secured growth program and expects to put around $6 billion worth of projects into service this year and next. Supported by these investments, Enbridge’s management expects its adjusted EBITDA to grow by 4-6% Through 2025 and around 5% after that. So, I believe the company’s future payouts are safer, thus making it an attractive buy.

BCE

Another dividend stock you could add to your portfolio would be BCE (TSX:BCE), one of Canada’s top three telecom players. The high initial investment in the telecommunication sector has created a substantial barrier for new entrants, thus delivering higher margins for existing players. The recurring revenue streams generate stable cash flows, allowing telecom companies to pay dividends at a healthier rate. BCE has raised its dividends by over 5% yearly for the past 15 years, with its forward yield at 7.05%.

Meanwhile, the demand for telecommunication services is growing amid digitization. Amid the growing demand, BCE continues to expand its 5G and 5G+ infrastructure across Canada. The telecom giant expects to complete 85% of its planned broadband buildout program by the end of this year. These initiatives could expand its customer base and ARPU (average revenue per user), thus boosting its financials in the coming years. Considering its solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects, I believe BCE would be an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

My final pick would be the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which has been rewarding shareholders by paying dividends since July 1833. The bank has a strong presence across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia, and Brazil. Amid the weakness in the banking sector, the company has witnessed substantial selling over the last 12 months. Amid the correction, the company’s next 12-month price-to-earnings multiple has declined to 8.6, making it an attractive buy.

Notably, the company’s financial position is improving amid a double-digit customer deposit growth in the second quarter, which ended in April. Its liquidity coverage ratio stood at 131% at the end of the quarter, an improvement from 122% in the previous quarter. Also, BNS’s management raised its quarterly dividend by $0.03 to $1.06/share, with its forward yield at 6.83%. The raising of dividends depicts BNS’s management’s confidence in its future cash flows, thus making it an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

CRA: How Parents Can Fight the CCB Clawbacks, and Increase Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA announced clawbacks for those making over $34,863, but an increase of 6.3% in CCB payments. So which can…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

CRA: 3 Ways to Avoid a CCB Clawback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CCB clawbacks hit parents hard, but by following these steps, parents can increase their CCB payments, while also creating tax-free…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and TC Energy are under pressure. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate income is supposed to be passive income, but there are so many considerations. Instead, consider this method.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices

| Aditya Raghunath

These three TSX dividend stocks allow investors to benefit from a high yield and stock price appreciation, making them top…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Ignore for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge stock looks cheap. Should you buy now or wait?

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Places With the Highest Property Taxes in the Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Property taxes are an important part of society, but with them constantly going up, let's look at the highest ones…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

CPP Isn’t Enough: Here’s How Much You Need to Retire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP payments are great, sure, but they're not going to cover all your expenses. That's why you should take this…

Read more »