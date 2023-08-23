2 Stocks for a Million-Dollar Retirement

Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has a limit of $6,500 contribution in 2023. And probably this limit will continue for a long term. Is it possible to become a millionaire by investing $6,500 every year? If you harness the power of compounding and reinvest your investment income, you can convert an annual investment of $6,500 into $1 million in 19 years. As they say, instead of timing the market, spend time in the market.
On the journey to a million-dollar retirement
It doesn’t take a genius to become rich through investing. It takes perseverance. See the simple math in the table below.
|Year
|Investment
|Investment Return @ 20%
|Total Amount
|2023
|$6,500
|$6,500.0
|2024
|$6,500
|$1,300.00
|$14,300.0
|2025
|$6,500
|$2,860.00
|$23,660.0
|2026
|$6,500
|$4,732.00
|$34,892.0
|2027
|$6,500
|$6,978.40
|$48,370.4
|2028
|$6,500
|$9,674.08
|$64,544.5
|2029
|$6,500
|$12,908.90
|$83,953.4
|2030
|$6,500
|$16,790.68
|$107,244.1
|2031
|$6,500
|$21,448.81
|$135,192.9
|2032
|$6,500
|$27,038.57
|$168,731.4
|2033
|$6,500
|$33,746.29
|$208,977.7
|2034
|$6,500
|$41,795.54
|$257,273.3
|2035
|$6,500
|$51,454.65
|$315,227.9
|2036
|$6,500
|$63,045.58
|$384,773.5
|2037
|$6,500
|$76,954.70
|$468,228.2
|2038
|$6,500
|$93,645.64
|$568,373.8
|2039
|$6,500
|$113,674.77
|$688,548.6
|2040
|$6,500
|$137,709.72
|$832,758.3
|2041
|$6,500
|$166,551.67
|$1,005,810.0
You start with $6,500 this year and invest another $6,500 next year. With only four months left in 2023 and a muted growth in the remainder of the year, I calculated 20% average returns from 2024. If your $13,000 investment ($6,500 x 2) generates a 20% return, you will earn $1,300 tax-free investment income in TFSA. Instead of withdrawing the returns, if you invest them in stocks and replicate a 20% return, you can reach the $1 million goal by 2041.
Two stocks to build a million-dollar retirement fund
Two decades is a long time, but so is the retirement. No stock can generate 20% guaranteed returns every year. There are ups and downs, but the long-term compounded average comes to 20% returns.
If you are 20 years away from retirement, you can invest in the following growth stocks that have the potential to generate 20% compounded average returns in the next five to seven years.
Descartes Systems
Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) has a track record of giving a 22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) return in the last five years, which has been a roller-coaster ride for the company. The year 2018 saw the U.S.-China trade war, followed by Brexit, then pandemic-induced e-commerce boom, the return of air travel and supply chain disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine war. At every level, the demand for Descartes’s supply chain solutions increased.
In these five years, Descartes’s net margins improved from 11% to 21%. It is just the beginning. As world trade becomes more efficient and e-commerce volumes pick up, Descartes could benefit from its logistics solutions offerings like last-mile delivery.
Now is a good time to buy the stock as it trades below $100 due to market weakness. Trade and e-commerce volumes could pick up during the holiday season, driving Descartes’s stock price. But if a recession is imminent, then Descartes’s stock could fall. If it falls further, you could buy more as this stock will likely recover in a strong economy.
Nuvei
Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is another e-commerce stock. This stock fell 47% in early August after it reported lesser-than-expected earnings and reduced its 2023 outlook. The company lowered its outlook, as it cut ties with a large customer, and new business from Paya is taking longer to pick up momentum.
Amid this weakness, Nuvei showed confidence in its business by announcing its first-ever cash dividend of $0.10 per share. While the stock lost almost 50% value, I am still bullish, as it has strong fundamentals. The company is focusing on repaying debt and returning excess capital to shareholders.
Now is a good time to buy the stock while it trades at its all-time low. Value stocks are found at difficult times. While the stock price might remain weak for a few months, it could grow severalfold when the economy recovers.
The two stocks have the potential to generate multiple-fold growth in the next five to seven years, as they cater to future business needs. They can give your retirement portfolio a boost and help you retire a millionaire.