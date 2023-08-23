Home » Investing » Better RRSP Buy: Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock?

Better RRSP Buy: Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock?

BCE and Enbridge now offer dividend yields above 7%.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are down significantly over the past year amid a market correction in high-yield dividend stocks that has hit energy infrastructure and communications stocks quite hard. Investors who missed the rally off the 2020 market crash are wondering if ENB stock or BCE stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Enbridge

Enbridge operates extensive networks of oil pipelines across Canada and the United States that transport about 30% of the oil produced in the two countries. This makes the company’s assets strategically important for the efficient operation of the North American economy. Getting new large oil pipelines approved and built is difficult these days, if not impossible. As such, the existing infrastructure should increase in value.

Enbridge’s natural gas infrastructure moves 20% of the natural gas used in the United States. In Canada, the company’s natural gas utilities distribute the fuel to millions of homes and businesses.

Domestic and global oil demand is expected to remain strong in the coming decades, even as the world shifts to renewable energy. Enbridge purchased an oil export terminal in Texas in 2021 to benefit from rising international demand for North American oil. Natural gas demand is also expected to be robust as utilities switch to the fuel from oil and coal to produce electricity. Enbridge is a partner in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export terminal that is being built in British Columbia.

In addition, Enbridge is befitting from the transition to green energy. Its renewable energy division has solar, wind, and geothermal assets in North America and Europe. Enbridge is one of the partners on a large offshore wind project in France.

Enbridge is forecasting growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for 2023. The stock looks oversold at this point, given the positive outlook.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a 7.7% dividend yield. The board increased the dividend in each of the past 28 years.

BCE

BCE raised its dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years. At the current share price below $55, investors can get a 7% dividend yield.

BCE gets most of its revenue from its mobile and internet subscription services. Residential and commercial customers need to stay connected to the world, regardless of the state of the economy, so the core revenue stream should hold up well during a recession.

BCE expects total revenue to increase in 2023 compared to last year, even as the media group struggles with a downturn in advertising spending in the television and radio segments. High interest rates will drive up borrowing costs this year and that will put a dent in profits, but free cash flow is still projected to grow. As a result, investors should see another decent dividend increase for 2024.

Is one a better RRSP pick?

Enbridge and BCE are leaders in their industries and pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. At the current share prices, I would probably split a new investment between the stocks. ENB and BCE both look cheap right now and should deliver decent total returns for patient RRSP investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,280 Per Year in Tax-Free Income and Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can help Canadian seniors put more money in their pockets.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Pssst: Are Your High-Yield Dividend Stocks Actually Safe?

| Puja Tayal

Some mid-cap stocks slashed dividends and announced a major reorganization. It is time to see if your high-yield dividend stocks…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? Turn $15,000 Into $100 Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these three TXS stocks can deliver a monthly passive income of $100.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Growing Your Retirement Nest Egg? Top Dividend Stocks for Canadian RRSPs and TFSAs

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan and Tax-Free Savings Account to create investment portfolios.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some great income stocks? Here’s two all-weather dividends stocks you can buy today and forget about for a…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

This 8.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Daniel Da Costa

This top Canadian stock pays a massive dividend and is consistently growing its free cash flow, making it one of…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

How to Save for Retirement When You’re Not Making a Lot of Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Low-income Canadians don't have to stress about retirement. All it takes is small contributions on a regular basis and smart…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

goeasy Stock: A Growth Story About to Surge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock more than doubled during the pandemic, only to drop back under three digits. Now, it's time to…

Read more »