Home » Investing » Heard of Topicus Stock? Here’s Why You’re Missing Out

Heard of Topicus Stock? Here’s Why You’re Missing Out

Topicus stock (TSXV:TOI) has a backer that most investors in the tech sector are familiar with, priming it for enormous future growth.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dots over the earth connecting the world

Image source: Getty Images.

It can be hard for investors to find new stocks that are due to rise. After all, how are we supposed to know what will do well, and what won’t? Luckily, in the case of Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI), there is one tried-and-true reason that investors can look forward to growth, even though it’s a brand new stock on the market.

Topicus stock: A spin-off

Topicus stock is the European offshoot of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), and that right there is the reason investors should start paying attention to this stock. Constellation stock has become known as one of the best investments in the software industry in the last two decades. And it all comes down to acquisitions.

Constellation stock has a long history of growth through acquisitions, picking up software companies across North America and beyond, and turning them out under the Constellation name. This method of growth has worked wonders, leading to share growth of 1,449% in the last decade alone.

But those shares are now trading at around $2,680 as of writing. That’s a share price not many can afford to begin with. Beyond that, however, Constellation stock and its growth has certainly started to slow. Which is when Topicus stock enters the picture.

Getting in at the ground floor

Imagine you could go back in time and achieve the same level of growth that we’ve seen with Constellation stock. That is exactly what the company is attempting to do, but in a new market. Topicus stock has a focus on European software companies, acquiring them and pushing them out much in the same way as Constellation.

With a management team from Constellation leading the charge, Topicus stock is practically guaranteed to be successful in this spin-off project. While it remains to be seen if there will be as much growth as Constellation stock has enjoyed, it’s certainly a great way to get in at the ground floor.

Topicus performed well during the most recent earnings results. Revenue increased 23% year over year in the second quarter, with net income up to €23.5 million from €20.1 million the year before. Acquisitions completed brought in cash of €63.4 million, with future payments at an estimated value of €7.6 million. Therefore, the stock is already gaining traction, with more on the way.

More growth to come

Topicus now looks like a valuable company when we look at it compared to Constellation stock. However, it’s going to be the long-term holders that make the largest gains. Constellation stock has grown 1,449% in 10 years, true. But if you bought it back in 2007, growth would be even higher at 11,066%! That makes today’s share price of $106 look like pennies on the dollar.

Overall, Topicus has a strong management team with the backing of a hugely successful software company in Constellation. Shares are now up 51% in the last year alone, with very few dips in the meantime. Should it continue on the winning streak we’ve seen, it could very well become the next Constellation a lot sooner than the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks for a Million-Dollar Retirement

| Puja Tayal

Do you want a million-dollar retirement with a $6,500 annual investment in TFSA? You need a portfolio that gives 20%…

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

Young Investors: 1 Cheap Canadian Technology Stock That Could Soar

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one high-growth tech stock I wouldn't dare bet against even at these heights.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

3 Magnificent Stocks to Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

| Andrew Button

Cogeco Inc (TSX:CGO) is near its 52-week low. Is it a buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars in the Making

| Adam Othman

It's difficult to identify all-star stocks in the making, but if you manage them, they can be powerful additions to…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2023 (and Beyond)

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying a FAANG stock? This would be my top pick for the second half of 2023!

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Constellation Stock: 19% Upside Potential Investors Shouldn’t Miss!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation stock (TSX:CSU) has become the one to beat in the tech industry, with 1,449% growth in the last decade…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Tech Stocks

CSU Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Chris MacDonald

The question of whether Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a buy, hold, or sell really isn't much of a question at…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

3 Proven Millionaire-Making Strategies to Help You Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

There are multiple ways for investors to create a $1 million nest egg for retirement. But the easiest way is…

Read more »