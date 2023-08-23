Home » Investing » Here’s How Pembina Pipeline Stock Can Afford Its 6.4% Dividend Yield

Here’s How Pembina Pipeline Stock Can Afford Its 6.4% Dividend Yield

Pembina Pipeline stock currently offers shareholders a dividend yield of 6.4%. With a payout ratio of below 60%, can PPL continue to increase dividends?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

Upstream energy stocks are cyclical, as their earnings and cash flows are directly tied to oil prices. But mid-stream companies such as Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) are relatively immune to fluctuations in commodity prices as cash flows are generally tied to long-term contracts.

Due to the predictable nature of its cash flows, Pembina Pipeline was among the few TSX energy stocks that maintained dividend payouts even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, Pembina Pipeline pays shareholders an annual dividend of $2.67 per share, translating to a forward yield of 6.4%. Here’s how Pembina Pipeline can afford its tasty dividend yield.

Is Pembina Pipeline stock a good buy?

Pembina Pipeline is engaged in the provision of midstream and transportation services. The Pipelines business includes oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage, and related infrastructure.

The Facilities segment consists of processing and fractionation facilities that provide customers with natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) services. Pembina also has a Marketing and New Ventures segment, which includes value-added commodity and marketing activities.

In Q2 2023, Pembina reported earnings of $363 million and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $823 million. Its debt-to-EBITDA multiple stands at 3.5 times, and the company expects to end the year with a ratio of 3.4 to 3.6 times.

In the June quarter, Pembina reduced consolidated debt by $450 million by using the proceeds from the sale of its interest in the Key Access Pipeline System and operating cash flows.

Results in Q2 reflect the resiliency of Pembina’s pipelines as it benefits from growth in volumes, improved tools on certain systems, and increased contribution from the crude oil marketing segment. This growth was offset by seasonality in Pembina’s natural gas liquids marketing business and lower NGL prices in Q2.

Results in the June quarter were hit by wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia, which impacted Pembina’s customer operations. Further, third-party outages and reduced operating pressure on the Northern Pipeline system negatively impacted EBITDA by around $23 million, while revenue deferrals and costs may have reduced EBITDA by $21 million.

What is Pembina’s dividend growth rate?

Pembina is an integrated midstream infrastructure company with a portfolio of “difficult-to-replicate assets,” providing it with a competitive advantage. Its low-risk business model delivers resilient and growing cash flows resulting in consistent dividend increases. In the last 15 years, dividend payouts have increased at an annual rate of 4.3%.

With a payout ratio of less than 60%, Pembina Pipeline’s dividend is sustainable, with enough room to increase it in the future.

Despite a sluggish macro environment, Pembina Pipeline expects pipeline volumes to grow between 4% and 6% annually. Moreover, 70% of its cash flows are backed by take-or-pay contracts allowing it to generate steady cash flows even in an uncertain economic backdrop. Over 80% of its EBITDA is fee-based across 200 counterparties.

Pembina Pipeline continues to optimize its pipeline capacity and operations while constructing cogeneration facilities, both of which should positively impact cash flows and profitability.

Priced at 14.8 times forward earnings, PPL trades at a cheap valuation and is priced at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Before You Buy Tourmaline Stock: Here’s a Dividend Stock I’d Buy First

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tourmaline (TSX:TOU) stock soared in share price, plunged, and is up again. Here's why I'd pick this dividend stock over…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Energy Stocks

Here’s How TC Energy Can Afford to Pay You a 7.7% Dividend

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TC Energy is a high-yield Canadian dividend stock that could afford to pay investors a 7.7% dividend yield over the…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 21

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark slid 2.9% last week to post its worst performance in 23 weeks.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Enbridge Can Afford its 7.6% Dividend Yield

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) has an extremely high dividend yield. Here's how the company can afford to pay it.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark remains on track to end this week deep in the negative territory.

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy Now for its 7.7% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

TRP stock looks oversold. Is more downside on the way?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: Time to Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is lagging its peers. Is a turnaround on the way?

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rebound on Thursday, August 17

| Jitendra Parashar

An early morning rally in oil and metals prices could help the main TSX index recover at the open today.

Read more »