Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

After a meaningful decline in the dividend stock, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a good chance of beating the market!

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market is a good benchmark to compare Canadian stocks with. For example, I believe cash-gushing dividend stock Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) has an excellent chance of beating the Canadian stock market, using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy. The utility stock pays out about US$246 million in dividends every quarter. Any Canadian investor can grab their share.

Earn more income

First, the Canadian stock market exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers a distribution yield of about 3.4% at writing. In comparison, Brookfield Renewable Partners offers a cash distribution yield of close to 5.2% — just over 50% more income than what the ETF provides.

Importantly, the renewable utility has a track record of increasing its cash distribution by about 13 consecutive years. Its 10-year cash-distribution growth rate is 5.7%. So, investors can expect an upcoming dividend hike in February based on its usual schedule. Management is devoted to continue making healthy dividend increases of 5-9% per year.

Build greater wealth

Some investors prioritize total returns over income generation. Brookfield Renewable doesn’t disappoint in this aspect either. For example, it has outperformed the Canadian stock market in the last five and 10 years. BEP.UN’s annualized returns in the last five and 10 years were approximately 15% and 16%, respectively, versus the market’s returns of approximately 8% in the periods.

BEP.UN Total Return Level Chart

BEP.UN and XIU Total Return Level data by YCharts

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock is down about 28% from its peak in 2022. The decline is a great opportunity to buy the wonderful business for long-term investment. The stock correction is predominantly attributable to higher interest rates that have increased the cost of capital, making investment projects less attractive.

Additionally, higher interest rates have also made fixed-income investments better competitors for investors’ capital. In other words, some lower-risk investors have reduced capital in dividend stocks and put more in fixed-income investments like Guaranteed Investment Certificates. The economy goes through cycles of rising interest rates and declining interest rates. The next round of declining interest rates would trigger a stock market rally, but investors need to be patient.

By employing a value investing approach, disciplined capital allocation, and optimizing operations, Brookfield Renewable targets to deliver total returns of 12-15%. Investors could get higher returns over the next five years because the stock appears to be cheap.

Analysts believe the undervalued stock could appreciate about 36% over the next 12 months. However, investors would be better off focused on long-term investing of at least three to five years, because stocks can stay depressed for longer than you think. Thankfully, BEP.UN pays well to wait.

The business

Over the years, Brookfield Renewable has built a globally diversified clean energy entity that has leading positions across the major technologies of hydro (49% of its cash flow generation), wind (23%), and solar (16%) generation, as well as distributed generation, battery storage, and sustainable solutions. The portfolio has an operational capacity of about 32 gigawatts (GW), and it has a long growth runway with close to 132 GW in the pipeline.

Geographically, it generates about 58% of cash flow in North America, 20% in South America, and 20% in Europe. Its quality cash flows are approximately 90% contracted with a 14-year average power-purchase agreement term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Create a Passive-Income Stream of $7,850 With No Upfront Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees need to save for every type of scenario, which is hard without an income stream. That's why this passive-income…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Road to Financial Freedom: Top 3 Stocks for Canadian Retirement Accounts

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a handful of stocks for your retirement account? Here are three options to make the road…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Kay Ng

Turn your TFSA into a gold mine one solid dividend stock at a time, starting with this reliable regulated utility.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $8,000 in goeasy Stock in 2003, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock surged in share price over the last few years, but is that likely to happen again for…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

How Retired Couples Can Earn $11,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy generates tax-free income without bumping you into a higher tax bracket or putting OAS at risk of…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 5 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks on the TSX?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge stock features among high-yield dividend stocks to take a chance on. Four other options offer intriguing prospects.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss This Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity to Lock in a 7% Yield

| Puja Tayal

The markets have been facing bearish momentum after second-quarter earnings. It is an opportune time to lock in a dividend…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

GICs vs. Dividend Stocks: Where Should You Invest Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Let's see which between GICs and dividend stocks is a better investment option for income-seeking investors.

Read more »