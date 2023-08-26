Home » Investing » How to Get Your TFSA to $1 Million

How to Get Your TFSA to $1 Million

Here’s how TFSA investors can diversify their portfolios and create a retirement nest egg worth $1 million.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA, or Tax-Free Savings Account, is among the most popular registered accounts in Canada. While the TFSA can be used to create long-term wealth, just a handful of Canadians realize the potential of the investment account.

You can use the TFSA to hold a variety of qualified investments that include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It also offers investors the flexibility to liquidate their holdings easily without having to pay taxes to the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) on any gains earned in the TFSA.

Basically, the TFSA is an ideal account for short-term or long-term investors. You can invest in short-term bonds, which provide you with a passive-income stream that can be used as an emergency fund. Alternatively, investors can also buy and hold quality stocks in the TFSA to build long-term wealth.

Launched in 2009, the cumulative contribution room in a TFSA has risen to $88,000. Additionally, in recent years, this contribution room has risen by at least $6,000 annually. So, let’s see how you can get your TFSA to $1 million.

The power of compounding

Albert Einstein once famously stated the power of compounding is the eighth wonder of the world. As an investor, it’s advisable to put your savings to work as early as possible. For instance, it will take you 35 years to create a $1 million portfolio if you invest $500 each month, given annual returns of 8%.

But if you delay investments by 10 years, you will have to more than triple your monthly investments to reach the $1 million target.

Aim to maximize TFSA contributions each year

The Canadian government indexes TFSA contributions to inflation. So, the TFSA contribution in 2023 was increased to $6,500 from $6,000 in 2022.

It’s desirable to maximize your TFSA contributions each year. If you are unable to use the entire contribution amount in a single year, it can be carried forward to subsequent years.

Canadians can employ multiple strategies to reach their financial goals. You can invest in ETFs that track indices such as the S&P 500, which has returned 14% annually in the last 14 years.

Let’s assume you have the flexibility to invest $88,000 in the TFSA. Moreover, if you increase TFSA investments by $500 each month, you should reach the $1 million target within 18 years, given annual returns of 14%.

Similarly, if the S&P 500 can continue to deliver these returns, your $88,000 will increase to $628,139 in the next 14 years. In this period, a monthly investment of $500 would balloon to $306,427, taking your portfolio value to almost $935,000.

What should you hold in a TFSA?

Investors should create a diversified TFSA portfolio with an ideal mix of stocks, ETFs, and bonds. A young investor can have a higher exposure to equities, while you may want to hold low-risk asset classes such as fixed-income securities if you are nearing retirement.

An investor who is 30 years old can allocate about 20% to bonds and 60% to ETFs. The rest can be used to buy quality blue-chip stocks such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

In the last 10 years, Apple stock has returned over 1,000% to shareholders after accounting for dividends. Valued at a market cap of almost US$3 trillion, Apple is the largest publicly traded company in the world and enjoys a wide economic moat. It continues to expand its product line and has successfully monetized its wide base of hardware users.

Further, investors with a larger risk appetite can invest up to 5% in spot Bitcoin ETFs trading on the TSX. Bitcoin prices have surged a staggering 25,000% in the last 10 years and can soon surpass all-time highs in the upcoming bull run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Apple and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

1 Common Investing Mistake Investors Should Avoid in a Bear Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Bear markets can be brutal but also offer investors a chance to build generational wealth and derive outsized gains.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks Less Than $10 That Are Ready to Skyrocket

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three tech stocks trading for less than $10 and outperforming the broader market in 2023 could still soar higher.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

Before You Buy Lightspeed: Here’s a Safer Stock I’d Buy First

| Aditya Raghunath

Lightspeed stock is down 87% from all-time highs but remains a high-risk bet. Here's another TSX tech stock to buy…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Buying These 3 Tech Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

| Aditya Raghunath

These three tech stocks are forecast to benefit massively from the AI boom in the upcoming decade. Let's see why.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Tech Stocks

Thinking of Buying Shopify Stock? 2 Big-Time Tech Stocks Are Actually Better Deals

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares look quite cheap after the latest August pullback.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

This Tech Stock Rose 1,177% in 10 Years and Could Do It Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock exploded during the pandemic when supply-chain issues persisted, but it's now a great opportunity for value seekers.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for an E-Commerce Recovery (Only 1 of Them Is Shopify)

| Adam Othman

Identifying the starting point of a long-term bull run can be difficult, but if you can pull it off, the…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 24

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian bank earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »