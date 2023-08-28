Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Better Buy for Passive Income: Enbridge Stock or Fortis?

Better Buy for Passive Income: Enbridge Stock or Fortis?

Enbridge and Fortis have great track records of dividend growth.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) have long track records of dividend growth. The pullback in the share prices has investors wondering if ENB stock or FTS stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on passive income.

Enbridge

Enbridge historically drove growth through the construction of massive oil pipelines. In the current era, it is difficult to get new large oil pipeline projects approved and built. Enbridge is now focusing its capital investments on smaller natural gas pipelines, renewable energy, and export opportunities.

Enbridge purchased an oil export terminal in Teas in 2021 and is a partner in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia. Global demand for Canadian and American energy is expected to increase in the coming years as countries seek out reliable suppliers of oil and natural gas.

On the renewable energy side, Enbridge acquired an American developer of renewable energy projects to boost its renewable energy division. Enbridge already has renewable energy assets in America and Europe.

The combination of energy pipelines and renewable energy assets enables Enbridge to benefit from ongoing demand for oil and gas while growing with global investment in renewables as part of the energy transition.

Soaring interest rates put up borrowing costs, which has hit the share prices of energy infrastructure stocks in the past year. Enbridge trades near $47 at the time of writing compared to $57 at this time in 2022.

The drop appears overdone. Enbridge expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow in 2023, and distributable cash flow should be similar to last year based on the targeted range.

Enbridge raised its dividend in each of the past 28 years. The current payout provides a 7.5% yield.

Fortis

Fortis operates power generation, electricity transmission, and natural gas distribution businesses in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The $64 billion asset portfolio in nearly all rate-regulated operations that provides reliable and predictable revenue streams.

Fortis is working on a $22.3 billion capital program that is expected to significantly increase the rate base over five years. As a result, management is providing guidance for annual dividend increases of at least 4% through 2027. The board raised the payout in each of the past 49 years, so investors should feel comfortable with the outlook.

Fortis also grows through acquisitions. The company hasn’t made a large purchase for several years. If valuations in the utility sector drop enough, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Fortis add to its portfolio.

At the time of writing, Fortis trades near $53.50 per share. The stock was above $64 at the peak last year. Investors who buy the dip can get a 4.2% dividend yield.

Is one a better pick?

Investors focused purely on passive income should make Enbridge the first choice. It is unusual to get a 7.5% yield from a stock that has increased its distribution annually for nearly three decades.

Fortis, however, also looks attractive right now for dividend investors who want a decent yield and are focused more on long-term total returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $440 Per Month in Passive Income and Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can use this investing strategy to boost income and protect their OAS payments.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,427 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $106 Per Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you interested in knowing how investing in dividend stocks can cut you a monthly passive income cheque of $106?…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Retirees could enjoy a risk-free passive income with these three dividend stocks.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash Now? 1 Passive Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $947/Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Get off your phone and start making money, all while still watching your favourite trash TV! Then invest for even…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits at Age 65

| Puja Tayal

You often hear that it is best to delay your CPP benefit till age 70. But sometimes, it is better…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as TD Bank, Fortis, and Enbridge can help you earn passive income for life.

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Feast on Profits: Investing in Canada’s Food and Beverage Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s top food and beverage stocks continue to outperform in 2023 and are lower-risk options in this period of high…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want the $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s the Salary You Need

| Aditya Raghunath

You can delay the CPP payments and benefit from a higher payout. But you can also supplement your CPP with…

Read more »