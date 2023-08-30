Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Every Time They Go on Sale (Like Now)

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Every Time They Go on Sale (Like Now)

Here are three companies whose revenues and profits are on a stable growth trajectory, but market momentum is pulling their stock price down.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX Composite Index fell 4.5% in August and is now back in recovery mode. A 4.5–5% dip and a rally of equal momentum have been the trend throughout the year. These short waves of dip and rally have created active investing opportunities in growth stocks to help investors make quick profits. Not all growth stocks are moving in tandem with the market. Some stocks are facing fundamental issues, while others are falling because of the bearish market. Stocks that can make you some immediate profits are the second type. 

Three growth stocks to buy on the dip

I have identified growth stocks that are enjoying a normal business environment.

HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSX:HIVE) stock has been moving in tandem with the TSX Composite Index after the 2022 tech stock meltdown. If you want to monetize the index, buy Hive stock as it falls 40% and rises 60-120%. 

This year, the crypto miner opened its graphics processing unit (GPU)-powered data centre to companies for a fee. Companies can power Web3, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing projects through the Hive cloud. It will create a new revenue stream for the blockchain company and help it reduce volatility from crypto prices.

The stock is not range-bound but on a long-term growth trend. You can keep buying it whenever it falls 20–40% from its previous peak. For instance, the share price fell to $3.28 in March, down 40% from its February peak. It is currently down 39% from its July peak, making it an opportune time to buy the stock. The next rally could grow your money by 50-80% in a few months.

Bombardier stock 

The business jet maker Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) has had a robust second quarter as is reflected in its earnings. It is on track to meet its 2023 guidance of delivering 138 aircraft, which means it would have to make 87 deliveries in the second half after delivering 51 aircraft in the first half. The company’s debt situation is good, with no debt maturities till 2025.

Despite everything going fine on the business front, Bombardier stock slipped 23% in August as the TSX Composite Index fell. B stock has been moving in tandem with the market index. The only difference is the volatility. It is moving 15-20% up and down, creating an opportunity to seek quick returns from active investing

Now is a good time to buy the stock while it trades below $55, 18.8% below its August peak. If it recovers to its high range of $67, you can make 22% returns. Consider buying the stock when it falls below $55 and selling it when it crosses $65.

The stock has breached the lower range of $55 thrice and recovered to the upper range twice this year. If you invested $1,000 each time, you would have made $340. Now is an opportune time to convert $1,000 into $1,170 in a month or two.

Even if the stock does not repeat this trend, Bombardier’s strong fundamentals can withstand a market downturn and drive growth in the long term. It is relatively safer to buy this stock on the dip.

Descartes Systems 

Another stock moving along similar lines as the market is supply chain solutions provider Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG). The company is resilient and reported stable revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter. It has been making acquisitions through its cash reserves to expand its e-commerce logistics solutions. 

Despite strong fundamentals, Descartes’s stock fell 8.8% between mid-July and mid-August and is now on the path to recovery. It has been hovering in the $99-$105 range, with some outliers.

You can invest in Descartes in two ways. Consider adding to your Descartes pool when the stock falls below $99 and reduce your overall cost through dollar-cost averaging. Keep holding for the long term as the company could benefit from North America’s liquified natural gas exports and e-commerce trends. You can also use the current volatility of Descartes stock to buy below $99, sell above $106, and pocket 7% returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Hot Tech Stocks to Watch in September 2023

| Joey Frenette

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are hot tech stocks that could heat up further from here.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

The Market’s Ignoring These Stocks’ Growth Prospects, but You Shouldn’t

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) stocks look like intriguing value plays for the next five years.

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential, these three tech stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

3 Stocks Powering the Green Economy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks that power the green economy and commit to a net zero world should attract more ESG investors.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is the Recent Dip a Major Buying Opportunity?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could be turning a corner as we head into the last quarter of 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Consistent recovery in oil prices could help TSX energy stocks inch up at the open today.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Your Future Self Will Thank You for Buying at Today’s Prices

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has been in the red throughout August, creating an opportune time for value seekers. These two stocks are…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

SHOP Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Chris MacDonald

Given the impressive move Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has made thus far in 2023, is SHOP stock is a buy, sell, or…

Read more »