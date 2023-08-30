Home » Investing » Why This Dividend Stock Can Provide Your TFSA With Lifelong Income

Why This Dividend Stock Can Provide Your TFSA With Lifelong Income

Invest in your RRSP, and you could create a return that can be used to fund your TFSA each and every year!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an excellent option for investors wanting to put savings away for life. Each year, we’re given more contribution room to save for our future, but what exactly should investors do with it?

Invest, of course!

Easier said than done. While the TFSA is certainly to be used for investing, there needs to be a strong balance of long-term investments in stable stocks and guaranteed fixed income. Therefore, working with your financial advisor, Canadian investors should determine how much should be invested in, say, a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC).

For sure, dividend stocks are solid options for long-term investors. Over time, you’ll see your returns grow, while during that time also collecting dividends through passive income. What you’ll want to identify are blue-chip stocks ideally. These are companies that are household names and have been around for decades.

In that time, they’ve proven their worth by making it through recessions, downturns, and crashes, and come out the other side. What’s more, these dividend stocks usually distribute dividends, and have done so for numerous years.

A dividend stock to consider

A worthwhile option to consider is a blue-chip dividend stock such as BCE (TSX:BCE). BCE stock is a stalwart choice as Canada’s largest telecommunications company. It holds about 60% of the market, as of writing, and continues to expand with the rollout of its 5G network.

BCE stock has been going through some volatility lately as mergers in the telecom industry threaten to edge in on its client base. However, the company’s media involvement and wireless customers are immense. Therefore, now is a great time to pick up the stock while it’s down, since it’s bound to turn right around as the market evens out, and investors realize what they’ve been missing.

Shares of BCE stock are trading down 8% year to date, with a currently astounding dividend yield at 7.06%. That’s far higher than the five-year average of 5.58%. So this is an appealing option to further fund your TFSA, while taking care of your retirement future as well.

How much you could make

Let’s say you were to max out your TFSA contribution room this year. That would mean you would have $6,500 to put into your TFSA, and let’s say you invest it in BCE stock. Here is what that would get you, with dividends as well.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
BCE$56116$3.87$448.92quarterly

Now you’ve created almost $450 in extra money for your TFSA. All while only spending $6,500, which you can use to reinvest in BCE stock. Which you’ll want to do most likely. After all, it has grown at a 10-year compound annual rate of 2.5% during this downturn. What’s more, its dividend has a CAGR at 5.3%!

Bottom line

BCE stock is certainly an enticing option for investors wanting long-term passive income for their TFSA. The dividend stock has decades of growth behind it, and now is an apt time to buy while shares are down.

While you wait for that turnaround, you’ll be receiving a fair bit more in dividend income than you would during normal market performance. So definitely consider BCE stock as a top dividend stock for your TFSA today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend King Pays Out Every Month

| Tony Dong

This diversified covered call ETF from BMO pays out a high yield on a monthly basis.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis Should Be One of the Core Investments to Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

How balanced is your portfolio? If you haven’t already considered buying Fortis as one of your core investments, you want…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Easily Turn $10,000 Into $592 in Annual Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

GICs and TSX dividend stocks including TELUS could combine to create a formidable passive income stream.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock and Relax

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This blue-chip dividend stock is the perfect choice if you're looking for safe income and a quick rebound in this…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

How to Protect Your OAS Pension From a Clawback

| Andrew Walker

Canadian retirees who receive Old Age Security (OAS) pensions have to keep a close eye on their annual earnings from…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How to Harness the Power of Compounding

| Andrew Walker

Investors can use this strategy to build TFSA savings for their retirement.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How TFSA Investors Can Earn an Average of $422/Month in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Like passive income? Here's one way to earn $400+ per month of tax-free passive income in your TFSA.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy for September 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

These three cheap TSX dividend stocks are trading at significant discounts to Bay Street price target estimates in 2023.

Read more »