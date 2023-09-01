Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in September 2023 

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in September 2023 

It’s time for your monthly investments. You can consider buying these three value stocks in September for a good blend of growth and dividends.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

September is a month associated with seasonal change. It is the month when many traders return from their summer vacations, and mutual funds book their losses to harvest tax. You can call it a warm-up before the seasonal rally. Hence, it is the perfect month for value hunting, as you can find some good stocks trading at heavy discounts.

Three top Canadian value stocks to buy in September 

I have identified three value stocks that are trading at attractive prices. 

Hive  

Hive Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) stock has dipped 45% from its high and is closing in on the sweet spot of $4.5. I am bullish on the crypto miner at this price point. Hive is harnessing the power of its data centres to offer graphic processing units (GPUs) as a service. At present, Hive’s revenue and profits fluctuate alongside Bitcoin prices. It is because it earns revenue from selling BTC it has mined and by validating transactions. 

The Ethereum merge reduced profit margins on Ethereum mining. Hence, Hive replaced Ethereum with Hive GPU-as-a-service, which will help it earn a fee for lending its GPU computing power to companies working on artificial intelligence (AI), Web 3.0, and other high-performance computing tasks. The GPU as a service has a slow start. When it scales, it will grow by leaps and bounds. 

Similar is the case with BTC. The uncertainty around crypto adoption and several scams might affect new coins, but BTC is the safest in the crypto universe. Hive will benefit when the BTC price rises.

This dual opportunity of BTC mining and GPU as a service makes me bullish on it. You can accumulate Hive stocks whenever they fall at or below $4.5. You can divide your Hive holdings into short-term gains — wherein you sell them whenever the stock price crosses $8 — and long-term holdings — wherein you hold the stocks for the next crypto bubble. Now is the time to add some Hive to your portfolio. 

Dye & Durham stock

Legal practice management software Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) stock fell 15% since July after a short jump when the company announced the sale of its recently acquired TM Group U.K. to Aurelius. The TM Group sale comes as the U.K. regulator cancelled the acquisition over competition concerns. The cancellation comes as a relief as acquisitions of Link and TM Group were delaying DND’s growth and piling up debt in a high-interest environment. Its fiscal third-quarter financing costs more than doubled to $40.2 million ($18.2 million a year ago) because of the failed acquisitions. 

However, DND is past the delays and is now focusing on future growth. It hit the milestone of $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in July. The company is rapidly growing its ARR from $9 million in the September 2022 quarter to $66.8 million (18% of total revenue) in March 2023. It aims to achieve an ARR of more than 50% of total revenue by fiscal 2026 organically and through acquisitions. 

DND stock is trading lower as its $1.27 billion debt is greater than its equity market capitalization of $990 million. However, the company is reducing its debt from the sales proceeds of TM Group. It is a good time to buy the stock as the software grows its ARR. It shows that the software is sticky. Scaling its operations will enhance its profit margins and drive growth in the long term. 

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer stock to buy whenever it dips. The stock has been in a bearish momentum since April as oil prices cooled. While lower oil prices do impact Enbridge stock for a while, it is a good sign, as it pushes oil demand upwards. As Enbridge earns toll money on volumes transmitted, it is better off in both scenarios. Hence, the stock price dip during the demand transition is an attractive time to buy.

The pipeline stock has started a recovery rally, rising 4% in five days. If you buy the stock today, you still have a chance to lock in greater than 7% dividend yield. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.  The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin, Enbridge, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Glass piggy bank
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two Canadian growth stocks in September 2023 can help you beat the market in the long run.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: Top Stocks to Target Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can help investors build retirement wealth.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Investing

The Best Retail Stocks for September 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

These two retail stocks are some of the best to buy in September 2023. One is highly defensive, while the…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest $2,000 in September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest Canadian stocks you can buy in September 2023 as markets remain turbulent.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in September 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian REITs are highly reliable and offer significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $500 in September 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Determining where to invest can be a daunting ask for some new investors. Fortunately, these two picks can make that…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »