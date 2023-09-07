TD Stock: What Investors Should Take Away From Earnings

TD stock (TSX:TD) has a long history of growth and stability, yet concerns were raised after its most recent earnings report.

Canadian banks have long been considered strong investments during market downturns, thanks to their stability and resilience. However, the current economic landscape presents unique challenges. In this article, we delve into Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) after its earnings report. As one of Canada’s largest banks, we’ll determine whether it remains an attractive option for investors.

A history of growth and stability

TD stock has a rich history dating back to 1855. Over the years, it has evolved into a diversified financial institution, offering a wide range of banking, wealth management, and insurance services. TD stock has been a reliable choice for investors, with impressive share growth of 76% in the last decade, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1%.

Several factors have contributed to this growth. This includes TD’s expansion into the United State’s market, robust asset management, and prudent risk management practices. The bank’s ability to navigate economic uncertainties has also played a pivotal role in its consistent performance.

Third-quarter sees overall drop

TD recently released its third-quarter financial highlights, which are crucial for evaluating its current investment potential. Reported diluted earnings per share decreased from $1.75 to $1.57 compared to the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share also saw a decline from $2.09 to $1.99.

Year to date, the picture is similar, with reported diluted earnings per share at $4.11, compared to $5.85 in the previous year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share remained relatively stable at $6.16, compared to $6.18.

The earnings report revealed some noteworthy items of adjustment, including acquisition-related charges and amortization of acquired intangibles. These factors have contributed to the decline in reported earnings.

However, it’s important to consider the broader context. TD stock’s diversified business model has helped it weather challenging economic conditions before. Further, its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its 27 million customers remains unwavering.

Analysts dig in

Analysts have offered varying perspectives on TD stock’s current situation. Some expressed concerns about weaker-than-expected results, primarily driven by higher insurance claims in the wealth management and insurance segments. Nevertheless, they anticipate these claims will normalize in the future.

One positive development is TD stock’s plan to repurchase 90 million shares, a significant increase from its previous buyback program. This move is seen as a positive step, as it indicates the bank’s willingness to return capital to shareholders, which may offset some of the challenges it faces.

The potential impact of this buyback is substantial. If all 90 million shares are repurchased, TD stock could have significant excess capital, even after maintaining a robust capital ratio. This could potentially boost earnings per share in the coming years.

Bottom line

So, is TD Stock a strong or weak buy? Considering its 4.61% dividend yield and 10.5 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, it remains an attractive option for income-focused investors. While recent earnings may raise some concerns, the bank’s overall stability and commitment to returning capital to shareholders should not be overlooked.

Investors should approach TD stock with a long-term perspective, understanding that market fluctuations are part of the journey. The bank’s strong presence in both Canada and the U.S., coupled with its willingness to adapt to changing economic conditions, positions it well for future growth.

In conclusion, TD stock may have faced headwinds in recent times, but it continues to offer a compelling investment opportunity. Especially for those seeking dividend income and long-term growth potential. As always, it’s essential for investors to conduct their own research and consult with financial advisors before making any investment decisions.