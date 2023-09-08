Should You Buy CIBC Stock for its 6.43% Yield?

CIBC stock has a long history of dividend growth, but the stock had a reasonably poor earnings result. So what should investors do now?

In times of market uncertainty and economic downturns, Canadian banks have historically proven to be robust investment options, thanks to their stability and reliable dividend payouts. One such bank that continues to stand out in this regard is the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM).

In this article, we will delve into CIBC’s dividend growth history over the past few years and current impressive 6.43% yield. Additionally, we will analyze the recent third-quarter earnings report and dissect what analysts are saying about CIBC stock. This will help investors determine whether it’s a strong or weak buy in the current market.

Dividend Growth and Yield

CIBC’s dividend growth history is a testament to its commitment to shareholders. Over the past few years, the bank has consistently increased its dividend payouts, providing investors with a steady stream of income. This track record of dividend growth is particularly attractive to income-focused investors, especially in today’s uncertain market conditions.

As of now, CIBC offers an enticing 6.43% dividend yield, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. This dividend yield not only surpasses many of its peers but also provides a cushion against market volatility. Investors can rely on CIBC stock’s dividends as a source of income while waiting for potential capital appreciation.

Earnings Growth

Analyzing the third-quarter earnings report, we find mixed results that warrant a closer look. CIBC stock reported Q3 2023 revenue of $5.9 billion, marking a 5% year-over-year increase. However, reported net income declined by 14% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings both increased by 5%, indicating that the bank has managed to maintain its operational strength.

It’s essential to note that CIBC’s CEO, Victor G. Dodig, highlighted the bank’s ability to deliver solid financial results despite a challenging economic environment. Moreover, the CET1 ratio, a measure of a bank’s capital adequacy, improved to 12.2% at the end of Q3 2023, signaling financial stability.

Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have weighed in on CIBC stock’s recent performance, and their opinions vary. One noted that CIBC’s third quarter was strong overall, but higher-than-expected provisions for credit losses (PCLs) were a concern. The spike in loan losses, particularly in the commercial real estate (CRE) sector, contributed significantly to the increased PCLs. However, he also highlighted the bank’s net interest margin expansion and manageable expense growth.

Other analysts have adjusted their price targets for CIBC stock based on the earnings report. Two analysts lowered their price targets, primarily due to the elevated PCLs and potential CRE losses. On the other hand, another analyst remained optimistic, emphasizing the bank’s focus on maximizing returns from organic operations.

Foolish Takeaway

Considering CIBC stock’s history of dividend growth, the recent earnings report, and analyst recommendations, the bank remains an attractive investment option, albeit with some caution. While the increased provisions for credit losses are a concern, CIBC stock’s strong dividend yield and commitment to maintaining a solid capital position provide a degree of stability. The bank’s track record of consistent dividend increases is particularly appealing to income-focused investors.

Furthermore, with shares trading at 10.4 times earnings, CIBC stock appears to be reasonably valued. Investors should approach CIBC with a balanced perspective, factoring in its dividend appeal, earnings performance, and the potential for short-term volatility in the CRE sector. In the long run, CIBC’s stability and income-generating potential make it a compelling choice for investors looking for both dividends and capital appreciation in the Canadian banking sector.