Home » Investing » What I Would Buy Instead of Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock

What I Would Buy Instead of Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock

Here’s what I would feel more comfortable sinking a $6,500 TFSA contribution into instead of Alimentation Couche-Tard .

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) is a name many investors in the consumer staples sector are likely familiar with. As the multinational operator of convenience stores and gas stations, including brands like Circle K, the company has etched a name for itself on roadside corners.

With brand name recognition and diversified revenue streams that span from your typical convenience store offerings to fuel, it’s not hard to see why this stock has also been on many investors’ radars as a lower volatility pick with a modest, but steadily growing dividend yield.

The merits of Alimentation Couche-Tard

When you think of grabbing a quick coffee, a snack, or filling up your tank, brands under the Alimentation Couche-Tard umbrella often come to mind. With thousands of stores in multiple countries, their name is synonymous with convenience – something that has been baked into the stock’s premium.

Another feather in Couche-Tard’s cap is its diversified revenue streams. The company isn’t solely reliant on convenience store sales or fuel; it has a balanced mixture of both. This diversification helps to hedge against downturns in any single area, making it somewhat recession-resistant compared to other retailers.

Augmenting this is the fact that the company hails from the consumer staples sector. People need gas and basic amenities regardless of economic conditions, making Couche-Tard a seemingly safe bet for investors seeking lower volatility.

Why I wouldn’t buy it (and what I would buy instead)

Despite these seemingly compelling reasons to invest in Alimentation Couche-Tard, I find myself hesitant to add it to my portfolio – and perhaps you should be, too. Don’t get me wrong; it’s not that Couche-Tard is a bad investment per se.

But in investing, it’s not just about finding good picks; it’s about finding the best picks for your particular financial goals and risk tolerance. And when it comes to consumer staples, I believe there are more compelling options available for Canadian investors.

Enter the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF (TSX:XST), which tracks 11 TSX consumer staples stocks. Fear not, for Alimentation Couche-Tard is currently the ETF’s top holding at 26.9%.

However, you also get great exposure to other notable TSX stocks like Loblaw Companies Ltd., Metro Inc., George Weston Ltd., and Saputo Inc. in the ETF’s top ranks.

For this reason, I personally feel safer investing in the broad TSX consumer staples sector than just its current top companies. Who knows if Alimentation Couche-Tard will still reign supreme in a decade? I don’t, so that’s why I diversify.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Index funds
Investing

Ready to Invest With $4,000? 3 Stocks for September 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors who have $4,000 to spend in September should look to stocks like BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) and others.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Want $5,000 in Passive Income Every Year? Here’s How Much You’d Have to Invest

| Robin Brown

Want to earn $5,000 of passive income? You'll need a huge wad of cash, but here are some great stocks…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Big Dividend?

| Kay Ng

Enbridge stock could be a good buy now for income-focused investors thanks to its large dividend of close to 7.8%…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

The TFSA Play: Turn $10,000 Into a Retirement Goldmine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are many stocks out there promising long-term growth for a TFSA for retirement, but this one should certainly be…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $77/Month in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Make $77 per month with its dividend-paying stock. The stock offers a high yield of over 7.7%.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Wealthsimple Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks with visible upside potential and market-beating returns are great options for Wealthsimple customers.

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Corp: The Bottom Isn’t In

| Andrew Button

Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) is hitting new lows. Unfortunately, the bottom probably isn't in.

Read more »

Technology
Investing

Should You Buy Telus Stock or TC Energy for Dividend Income?

| Andrew Walker

Telus and TC Energy look cheap today. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »