Home » Investing » Passive Income: How to Make $99 Per Month Tax Free

Passive Income: How to Make $99 Per Month Tax Free

Invest in these Canadian dividend stocks through your TFSA to earn $99 per month tax free.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Investors can earn a worry-free passive income by investing in the shares of fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stocks. Moreover, one must leverage the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to invest in dividend stocks and earn tax-free yields. Notably, capital gains, dividend income, and interest earned in a TFSA are not taxed, making it an excellent vehicle to invest, earn tax-free passive income, and create wealth in the long term. 

With this background, let’s look at a few Canadian stocks that offer monthly dividend payments. Further, investing in these stocks through the TFSA can help you make $99 per month tax-free. 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

Investors looking to start a tax-free monthly passive-income stream could consider investing in NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). Investors should note that REITs (real estate investment trusts) have high dividend payout ratios, which makes them attractive investments for investors seeking passive income.

NorthWest Healthcare owns a defensive portfolio of real estate assets and has a high-quality tenant base of large hospital operators and healthcare practitioners. This adds stability to NorthWest’s financial performance and enables it to boost investors’ returns through regular dividend payouts. Further, as its tenants provide essential services, the demand for its assets remains high. 

The firm also benefits from its long lease expiry term (average lease expiry term of 13.5 years) and high occupancy rate of 96%. This adds visibility to its future cash flows. Also, most of its rental income has protection against inflation, allowing it to generate healthy organic growth and same-property net operating income.

NorthWest Healthcare pays a dividend of $0.067 per share a month. This translates into a high yield of 11.98% (based on its closing price of $6.68 on September 11). Further, NorthWest Healthcare stock has witnessed a significant correction over near-term debt concerns, providing an excellent opportunity to buy and hold its stock near the current levels.

Pizza Pizza Royalty 

Besides NorthWest Healthcare, investors seeking monthly passive income could consider investing in the shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA). It earns royalty income, as it franchises quick-service restaurants through two of its leading brands, including Pizza Pizza restaurants and Pizza 73 restaurants. 

What stands out is that the company consistently focuses on enhancing its shareholders’ returns. After retaining reasonable reserves, Pizza Pizza Royalty distributes all of its available cash, making it a compelling stock for passive-income seekers. The company is growing well, reflecting higher traffic, pricing, and a better sales mix. Further, it continues to increase its dividend rapidly since the easing of COVID-led restrictions. 

Pizza Pizza Royalty pays a monthly dividend of $0.075 per share, reflecting a high yield of 6.28%. 

Earn $99/month 

NorthWest Healthcare REIT and Pizza Pizza Royalty pay monthly dividends and offer compelling yields near the current levels. Further, both these companies focus on enhancing shareholders’ value, making them attractive income stocks.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
NorthWest Healthcare$6.68973$0.067$65.19Monthly
Pizza Pizza Royalty$14.33454$0.075$34.05Monthly
Prices as of 09/11/23

The table above shows that if you invest $6.5K in each of these shares through your TFSA, you can earn about $99 in tax-free passive income every month. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian dividend stocks such as Enbridge can deliver outsized gains to shareholders in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $135/Month TAX FREE!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income doesn't have to be costly or difficult, especially when considering a stock like Royal Bank (TSX:RY).

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Fortis Stock Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

I'm buying Fortis (TSX:FTS). Why? The company offers investors a stable revenue stream, handsome dividend, and growth potential.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Should Enbridge or BCE Stock Be on Your Buy List?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and BCE currently offer 7% dividend yields. Is one stock oversold?

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% in September 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Want $5,000 in Passive Income Every Year? Here’s How Much You’d Have to Invest

| Robin Brown

Want to earn $5,000 of passive income? You'll need a huge wad of cash, but here are some great stocks…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $77/Month in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Make $77 per month with its dividend-paying stock. The stock offers a high yield of over 7.7%.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Wealthsimple Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks with visible upside potential and market-beating returns are great options for Wealthsimple customers.

Read more »