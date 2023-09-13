Home » Investing » A Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock Any Day

A Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock Any Day

Here’s why I think Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) may be a better holding than Shopify (TSX:SHOP) in this current market environment.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to buying stocks that can facilitate long-term capital appreciation, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an all-time favourite among investors. However, if you ask me, there is one dividend all-star, which I will buy over Shopify any day of the week. It is Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR). 

Of course, that’s because there’s more to owning a stock than just growth. Defensiveness, dividend income, and total returns matter. And while Shopify remains one of the best growth stocks in the market (and I still think it is worth owning), I continue to lean toward Restaurant Brands as a better overall pick.

Here’s why.

Restaurant Brands delivers strong income

As mentioned, dividend income matters for long-term investors. On this front, Restaurant Brands remains an excellent pick, with a yield of 3.2%. The company will pay a dividend of $0.74 to shareholders of record as of Sep. 19 on Oct. 4. This amounts to a healthy payout ratio of 65%, meaning there’s plenty of room for further dividend increases over time, assuming the company is able to continue growing its earnings as expected.

Restaurant Brands has continued to increase its dividend distributions over the past five years, making this an excellent dividend growth stock to buy. While this is a relatively short history in relation to other dividend growth stocks, I think QSR stock is one to hold for passive income over the long term.

The company also provides solid share buybacks

Investors love having capital redistributed into their pockets every quarter. In that respect, dividends are great.

However, Restaurant Brands also returns capital to shareholders via a more tax-efficient process in share buybacks. On Sep. 1, the company received board approval to repurchase up to US$1 billion of shares over the next two years. This follows up on a previous buyback program, in which the company promised to buy back an initial US$1 billion in shares.

Such moves help reduce an organization’s equity base, enabling them to divide profits across lesser shares. Thus, existing shareholders get to enjoy higher earnings per share and returns on equity, which, in turn, enhances their portfolio value. 

Strong earnings bolster the argument for this stock

Restaurant Brands posted impressive results in its second-quarter 2023 financial results. Its system-wide sales growth of 14% year over year was impressive, with the company’s net income growing to a whopping US$351 million. 

The company’s consolidated comparable and net restaurant sales increased by 9.6% and 4.1%, respectively. Additionally, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization figures reached US$665 million, indicating an organic growth of 10.3% from the previous year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge: This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Income Investors’ Best Friend

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn an immediate income by investing in Enbridge stock, which is offering a compelling yield of 7.7%.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be it

| Adam Othman

Sometimes, isolating your capital to a single or a handful of great picks instead of diluting it on larger sets…

Read more »

thinking
Investing

Better Buy: Magna International Stock or Linamar?

| Kay Ng

Investors should employ active investing in these stocks. Magna seems to be a better buy with a bigger and safer…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy are out of favour with investors. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

office buildings
Investing

Here’s a Better Way to Invest in Canadian Real Estate Instead of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

| Tony Dong

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT isn't the only way to profit from increasing real estate prices.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The key consumer inflation report from the United States may keep the TSX index volatile today.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four Canadian stocks with high dividend growth could boost your passive income while stabilizing your portfolio.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Bull Market Arrives

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to snatch up cheap TSX stocks like Air Canada (TSX:AC) and others before the bull market arrives and…

Read more »