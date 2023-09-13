Home » Investing » Is Canada Goose Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in September?

Is Canada Goose Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in September?

Down almost 80% from all-time highs, Canada Goose stock trades at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates in 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Shares of luxury retailer Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) have burnt massive wealth for shareholders since its initial public offering (IPO) in March 2017. Down 77% from all-time highs, the TSX stock currently trades at a market cap of $2.15 billion.

Let’s see if Canada Goose stock can stage a rebound and outpace the broader markets in 2023 and beyond.

Is Canada Goose stock a good buy?

Canada Goose designs, manufactures, and sells luxury apparel products in Canada and several other international markets. It has increased sales from $958 million in fiscal 2020 (ended in March) to $1.21 billion in fiscal 2023.

Despite an inflationary environment and lower consumer spending, Canada Goose increased revenue by 18% year over year to $84.8 million in the fiscal first quarter (Q1) of 2024. Its high-margin DTC (direct-to-consumer) business grew the top line by 60% due to in-store retail sales. Currently, DTC sales account for 66% of total revenue, up from 50% in the year-ago period.

Moreover, comparable sales were up 28%, which indicates Canada Goose has opened multiple additional retail stores in the last year. This growth was offset by an 18% decline in wholesale revenue due to streamlining of wholesale relationships, as the company continues to focus on DTC sales within its channel mix.

Asia Pacific was Canada Goose’s fasting-growing region as sales were up 52% in Q1, followed by 24% in North America and 7% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“We had a strong start to the year, with first-quarter results reflecting solid demand for our brand, especially as more customers shop directly with us,” said Dani Reiss, chairman and chief executive officer of Canada Goose.

Reiss further explained, “We remain focused on our growth pillars to drive results over the long term. In the first quarter, we welcomed more new customers across every market into our expanding global retail network, and we continued to see product categories like apparel and accessories resonate with our customers.”

Higher DTC sales allowed Canada Goose to increase its gross margin to 65.1% from 61.1% in the year-ago quarter. The company’s gross profits were up almost 30% at $55.2 million in the June quarter.

Canada Goose opened three new stores in Dublin, Las Vegas, and Bellevue, bringing its total store count to 54, showcasing its focus on international expansion. It ended Q1 with $522 million in inventory, an increase of just 3% year over year.

What is the target price for Canada Goose stock?

Analysts tracking Canada Goose expect sales to rise by 19% year over year to $1.45 billion in fiscal 2024 and by 12.6% to $1.63 billion in fiscal 2025. Comparatively, its adjusted earnings are forecast to rise from $1.05 per share in 2023 to $1.34 in 2024 and $1.76 per share in 2025.

So, GOOS stock is priced at 1.3 times forward sales and 15.5 times forward earnings, which is very cheap for a growth stock. In the next five years, its earnings are estimated to grow by 22% annually.

Bay Street has an average price target of $27.6 for GOOS stock, which is 35% above current prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming 

| Puja Tayal

Many stocks cut dividends this year as rising interest rates made debt difficult to manage. Beware as these two stocks…

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Buy TD Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD) stock continues to trade around value territory, with a dividend yield remaining near 7.5%. Now may be the…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

This Bargain Stock Is the Cheapest It’s Been in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock still trades below $25 per share, despite much positive movement. A strong opportunity could be in the…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

A Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock Any Day

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) may be a better holding than Shopify (TSX:SHOP) in this current market environment.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge: This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Income Investors’ Best Friend

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn an immediate income by investing in Enbridge stock, which is offering a compelling yield of 7.7%.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be it

| Adam Othman

Sometimes, isolating your capital to a single or a handful of great picks instead of diluting it on larger sets…

Read more »

thinking
Investing

Better Buy: Magna International Stock or Linamar?

| Kay Ng

Investors should employ active investing in these stocks. Magna seems to be a better buy with a bigger and safer…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy are out of favour with investors. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »