Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 3 Safe and Rewarding Picks for 2023

TFSA Investors: 3 Safe and Rewarding Picks for 2023

Safe stocks that offer decent returns can serve as the core holdings of your TFSA portfolio and help you steadily grow your wealth.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Safety is an important aspect of any investment and a major point of concern when you are making an investment decision. However, it shouldn’t take center stage in your portfolio and has to be balanced with the reward/return potential, just like risk. Because if you play it too safe, you may not be able to reap the benefits of investing.

Many top stocks offer a healthy combination of safety, and three of them are worth looking into right now.

A financial services stock

TMX Group (TSX:X) is a Toronto-based financial services company that runs the primary stock market of the country — the TSX. It also runs the venture exchange, the Montreal Exchange, and the TSX Alpha exchange. However, the overall portfolio of the companies/business segments under the TMX Group umbrella also includes other businesses.

The safety of the stock doesn’t just come from the fact that it facilitates most of the stock market activity in Canada. The company has a diversified revenue mix and has experienced substantial revenue growth over the last three years.

It has also been quite rewarding to its investors, returning about 300% to them in the last decade through both capital appreciation and dividends.

A telecom company

BCE (TSX:BCE) is the largest telecom company in Canada by market cap and one of the largest by customer count in various categories. It may not be the top 5G stock in Canada, but its 5G coverage is extensive. Like the other telecom companies, it’s well positioned to take advantage of the growing Internet of Things (IoT) market that will leverage the underlying telecom infrastructure.

The telecom industry in Canada is highly consolidated, and the three giants (one of which is BCE) dominate their segments/domains of the market. The financials of the company are also relatively healthy, and it has a strong dividend history. It’s primarily a great pick for its dividends and is currently offering a generous 6.9% yield, which is quite substantial for an aristocrat.

A tech stock

Tech sector stocks tend to be more volatile than the others, but that doesn’t mean they are not safe. Tech stocks like Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) that have strong roots in a thriving industry (global supply chain) and are already leveraging the most relevant technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to augment their capabilities might prove to be quite safe in the long term.

Descartes is not just safe. It’s also one of the most consistent growers in the tech sector. The stock has grown over 760% in the last 10 years and was one of the few tech stocks that sidestepped the rapid growth and correction cycle. It doesn’t offer dividends, but the growth appreciation potential is more than enough to surpass the overall returns of the other two stocks.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Descartes Systems Group made the list!

Foolish takeaway

The three stocks can serve you well in your Tax-Free Savings Account portfolio. They are safe and have offered consistent returns via capital appreciation or dividends (or both). This combination makes them healthy long-term holdings that can assist you in steady and predictable wealth building.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for Decades of Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks have a seriously long history of dividend growth, making them stellar long-term options.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 4.91% Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock provides not just a high amount of monthly passive income but large growth opportunities as well.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

How Safe Are These 3 Brutally Discounted Stocks?

| Adam Othman

A financially strong company with a healthy and relevant business model can be a great pick at a discounted price,…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: How to Build a Solid Nest Egg Without Aggressive Saving

| Adam Othman

With predictable, reliable, and stable stocks and an adequate amount of time, it's possible to build a solid retirement nest…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

First Time Investing in Your TFSA? 2 Bargain Stocks to Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another wide-moat stock that'd be perfect to stash in your TFSA for the next several years.

Read more »

stock market
Dividend Stocks

Bull or Bear Market, I’ll Be Buying This 11%-Yielding Stock

| Andrew Button

I'm buying a certain high-yield U.S. lending company. If you want a Canadian alternative, you could look into First National…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Enough With the Side Hustles! There’s a Better Way to Make More Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The need for extra cash in recent years has never been higher, but are side hustles really the answer? A…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Down 40% From All-Time Highs, Is Saputo Stock a Good Buy Today?

| Aditya Raghunath

Saputo stock has trailed the TSX index significantly in the past decade. But it trades at a cheap valuation and…

Read more »